Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spreads, and Picks- November 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels will once again face off to decide who will be the best team in the state of Mississippi and the winner of the illustrious Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss brings a balanced offensive attack with a mix of pass and run. Ole Miss will keep the Mississippi State Bulldogs' defense on their toes. The Bulldogs will lean on their passing game, which has been sensational all season long. A win over Ole Miss would be a resume builder for a Mississippi State program attempting to attract a New Year's Day bowl.

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Mississippi State Bulldogs +2 (-110) O 61 (-110) +105 Ole Miss Rebels -2 (-110) U 61 (-110) -125

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels Details

Fixture: Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Ole Miss Rebels

Date and Time: Thursday, November 24, 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels Best Pick

Jaxson Dart has been sensational for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2022 so far. A stunning loss last weekend to the Arkansas Razorbacks aside, the Ole Miss season has to be viewed as a success as they stand 8-3 with a Top 20 record. Mississippi State has fallen, and the defense is beginning to falter. The Egg Bowl is one of those rivalries where both teams bring everything they have, regardless of the record.

Expect Mississippi State to play tough up front, limiting the Ole Miss running game led by RB Quinshon Judkins. If the Rebels are victorious in this one, they will have to rely on Jaxson Dart to get it done, and the Ole Miss signal-caller is up to the task. Take the Over.

Jaxon Dart, QB Ole Miss Rebels, 210.5 Passing Yards: Over

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels Final Prediction

The Egg Bowl is one of College Football's greatest rivalries. The battle for the state of Mississippi. Oddly enough, coming into the season, I had higher hopes for the Mississippi State Bulldogs than I did for the Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs were propped up as SEC contenders but have fallen flat at every point.

There were more question marks at Ole Miss revolving around the QB position, and what exactly can we expect from transfer Jaxon Dart? Dart has answered those questions at every turn and has become the leader of the Rebels' offense. We get close contests in these rivalry games annually, and this one will be no different. I'll take Ole Miss to cover narrowly, escaping with a victory.

Ole Miss Rebels -2 (-110)

