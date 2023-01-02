Mississippi State vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks and Preview- January 2 | 2023 College Football Regular Season

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will represent the SEC when they face the Illinois Fighting Illini of the Big Ten in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Bulldogs decided to play and devote this game to their late head coach Mike Leach.

These two teams are about as different as can be. Mississippi State will want to spread you out and attack with a pass-happy approach. Illinois, meanwhile, will look to run the football with their star running back, Chase Brown, and play stellar defense.

Illinois has been one of the best defensive teams in the country in 2022. Who will be victorious - Mississippi State's Air Raid or Illinois' tenacious defense?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Mississippi State -3 (-110) O 46 (-110) -150 Illinois +3 (-110) U 46 (-110) +130

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Details

Fixture: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Illinois Fighting Illini.

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 12:00 PM ET.

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Best Pick

Will Rogers is the point man for the explosive Mississippi State offense. The Bulldogs want every game to be a track meet that plays into the Over on this prop bet.

The Illinois Fighting Illini want the complete opposite. They want a slugfest where they can rely on their running game and defense, which plays into the Under on this prop bet.

This prop bet boils down to which team can establish its will and create the tempo. Defense travels, and we have seen his story before - a strong running game and defense often defeats offense. For this prop bet, the Under might be your best option.

Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State Bulldogs, 298.5 Passing Yards: Under

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Final Prediction

I would love to see Mississippi State win this game to honor the passing of their coach Mike Leach. The Bulldogs will give it their all in this one.

Illinois is also missing their star back, Chase Brown, who opted out of this game and will have to lean on other runners who haven't carried the burden all season long. The team has a senior under center in Tommy DeVito, and he will need to make clutch plays for them.

This match-up is bound to be lower scoring than many expect, which plays into the hands of Illinois. It would be wise to take one of the top defenses in college football this year to secure the points here.

Illinois Fighting Illini +3 (-110) Under 46 (-110)

