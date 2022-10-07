Missouri Tigers vs Florida Gators Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 8 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Florida Gators will host the Missouri Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday (October 8) in NCAA Football action.

Both teams have had similar starts to the season and will look to get a foothold in the game early on. Florida is coming off a commanding 52-17 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles, while Missouri will look to bounce back from a 26-22 defeat against second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs last time out.

The Gators have had a positive start to the season, winning three and losing two. It’s early days in the season, but their current record places them at the bottom of the SEC East standings.

Anthony Richardson has starred for Florida, and his performances have impacted their results greatly. The quarterback has averaged 223 thrown yards per game in the opening five fixtures. He has thrown four touchdowns, with a pass completion percentage of 55.7%, this season. Richardson also racked up 17 carries and two rushing touchdowns in the 38-33 loss against the Volunteers.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have been pretty average, this season losing three and winning two. They were in a healthy 19-12 lead going into the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs in their last game, but they squandered that lead and eventually lost 26-22.

Brady Cook has been a star performer for the Tigers this season. He has racked up 992 thrown yards in the first five games of the season, averaging 198 yards per game. He has thrown five touchdowns and has a pass completion rate of 63.1%.

Missouri Tigers vs Florida Gators Match Details

Fixture: Missouri Tigers @ Florida Gators

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 12:00 pm EST

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Missouri Tigers vs Florida Gators Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Missouri Tigers +11 Over 55 Florida Gators -11 Under 55

Missouri Tigers vs Florida Gators Final Prediction

The Gators have had a better start to their season and have had the more convincing wins so far. Their gameplan and quarterback play have been much more influential, which gives them the edge in this one. Moreover, with home advantage, there could be some fireworks from Florida.

Florida Gators: -11

