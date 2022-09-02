Missouri Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Missouri Tigers will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday. Missouri ended 6-7 last year, while Louisiana Tech ended at 3-9. The Tigers lost the Armed Forces Bowl 24-22 to Army, extending their bowl win drought to eight years. Louisiana Tech had an awful year, and they'll look to pull a huge upset on opening night.

"One Team. One Goal. 1-0 IT’S ALMOST TIME! #MIZ" - Mizzou Football

Missouri had a decent season, but they always have to endure a tough schedule playing in the SEC. They're only expected to win about five or six games, according to Vegas, which is understandable given the players they've lost. Still, they'd like to progress from last year's win total, and that journey begins Thursday.

Brady Cook will be the starting QB for Mizzou, and the Tigers will want to find some consistency at this position. Cook attempted only 58 passes last season, but this year he'll be asked to occupy a much larger role.

As a team, Missouri was pretty average in the air and slightly more successful on the ground. Cook will be helped by Luther Burden II, a top freshman wide receiver from St. Louis. We'll see if this combo can prove effective as Missouri looks to make waves in the SEC.

Louisiana Tech has always had a light schedule as a result of playing in Conference USA. In this out-of-conference matchup, they'll have their hands full, especially since the Bulldogs struggled as a defensive unit. They were one of the worst teams regarding total yards allowed, but they did force a high number of turnovers. Still, against this Missouri offense, it won't be easy.

Looking at Lousiana Tech's offensive options, QB Matthew Downing will have to target Smoke Harris heavily. Harris recorded 756 receiving yards last year, and since 2020, he's 10th among skill players in receptions per game. He will look to have a big season for the Bulldogs, who ranked 35th in passing yards in 2021.

Missouri Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ Missouri Tigers

Date & Time: Thursday, September 1, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

Missouri Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech Bulldogs +800 +20.5 (-115) Over 61.5 (-110) Missouri Tigers -1250 -20.5 (-105) Under 61.5 (-110)

Missouri Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Betting Prediction

Both schools struggled defensively, allowing over 67 points per contest combined. Look for a high-scoring affair with two capable offenses as both teams search for their first victory.

Prediction: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Team Total Over 20.5 Points (-105) & Game Total Over 61.5 (-110)

