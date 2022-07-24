MLB Best Bets for Today | Chicago White Sox & Minnesota Twins | Sunday, July 24th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Great pitching matchup in Chicago

Today, MLB teams will be wrapping up their weekend series and attempt to gain momentum going into the new week. Today, there are a lot of matchups that provide sports bettors like us a chance to profit. If you want betting action on today's games, you've come to the right place. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for Sunday's MLB slate.

Bet #1: Chicago White Sox & Cleveland Guardians NRFI (-136)

Chicago White Sox @whitesox Dylan Cease is the fastest pitcher in White Sox history to 500 career strikeouts, surpassing Chris Sale (472.1 IP). Dylan Cease is the fastest pitcher in White Sox history to 500 career strikeouts, surpassing Chris Sale (472.1 IP). https://t.co/94M1lkoV5K

"Dylan Cease is the fastest pitcher in White Sox history to 500 strikeouts, surpassing Chris Sale (472.1 IP)." - White Sox

The pitching matchup in this game is great. The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease to the mound, and he has been the most consistent pitcher on their staff this season. Cease has a 9-4 record to go along with an ERA of 2.15, which are both very good numbers.

The Cleveland Guardians will send out their Opening Day starter as well, in the form of Shane Bieber. Bieber has been one of the most effective pitchers in the MLB over the last few seasons, and this year has been a slight struggle for him. However, Bieber faced this White Sox lineup in his last start and held them to only one run in a complete game.

We're not asking too much out of either pitcher; just for a clean first inning. Both of these men are more than capable of getting three quick outs without allowing a run. NRFI nation stand up!

Bet #2: Minnesota Twins F5 -0.5 (-125) vs. the Detriot Tigers

"A 3-hit night for @Arraez_21 paves the path toward a #TwinsWin!" - Twins

The Minnesota Twins have faired well against the Detroit Tigers this season, compiling a 7-5 record against their division foe. The Twins will send Sonny Gray to the mound, and he has found ways to be productive this season. Gray has faced the Tigers once this season, where he struck out 10 batters over seven scoreless innings.

The Tigers will give the ball to Rony Garcia, who has struggled with consistency this season. This will be his first start back from a shoulder injury. Garcia has faced the Twins twice this season, allowing a total of eight earned runs in nine innings of work. The Minnesota Twins' offense ranks 6th in the MLB with a team average of .252, and they have a great matchup with Rony Garcia.

The key to victory for the Twins is to give Sonny Gray some run support early so he can take more risks in the strike zone in an attempt to keep his pitch count low. Let's go Twins!

