MLB Best Bets for Today: Houston Astros & Seattle Mariners | Sunday, August 14th

Today, MLB teams will begin to wrap up their weekend series. We are getting very close to the playoffs, and many teams are looking to lock in their spots for the postseason. The targets for today's best bets article all come from the American League West division. Let's get into these bets!

Bet #1: Houston Astros -1.5 (-125) vs. the Oakland Athletics

The Houston Astros have been led by an outstanding pitching staff this season. They rank second in the MLB with a team ERA of 3.02. They will give the start to Cristian Javier, and he has been very good lately. In his last five starts, Javier has picked up three wins and has had 10 or more strikeouts in three of those games as well.

Javier held the Oakland Athletics offense to one run in his only start against them this year, so he's in a good position to succeed.

The Astros offense will face left-hander Cole Irvin for the Athletics. Irvin has done well over the last few months and has had success against this Houston team.

However, the Athletics have been on a bad streak, losing seven games in a row. Houston has rattled off three straight wins, covering the spread in each game. We're going with the Astros to win and cover the spread in this game. Let's go Stros!

Bet #2: Seattle Mariners/Texas Rangers NRFI (No Run First Inning) (-125)

The pitching matchup in this contest is one of the best for the day. Logan Gilbert will start for the Seattle Mariners, and he has been great this year.

Gilbert has a 10-5 record this year to go along with an ERA of 3.47. He has faced the Rangers lineup twice this season and has held them to one run in each game.

Martin Perez will get the start for the Texas Rangers. Perez has been one of the more effective pitchers in the MLB, with a spectacular 2.85 ERA this season to go along with a 9-3 record.

Perez has also faced the opposing lineup twice, and like Gilbert, has had two quality starts. We're going with both of these pitchers to have a good start and cash this no-run first inning bet for us.

We're not asking too much considering how talented both of these pitchers are. Let's cash it!

