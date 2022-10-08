MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - October 8 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

There are eight teams featured for Saturday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Main Slates.

Both slates begin at 12:07 pm EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Saturday (October 8).

MLB DFS Star Picks

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $5.7k, FanDuel $3.6k)

Goldschmidt is almost a sure lock to win NL MVP now that the season has concluded.

He doesn't have many postseason at-bats under his belt, but he ended the year in the top five in most major hitting categories. Today, he will take on the Phillies' Aaron Nola, which isn't an easy matchup, but after going hitless yesterday, expect Goldschmidt to produce with his team trailing the series.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $3.1k), Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $3.6k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Tyler Glasnow, SP, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $5.7k, FanDuel $8.9k)

Tyler Glasnow gets the ball with his team's backs against the wall. He has only thrown 6 2/3 innings all year due to injury, but last season he finished with a 5-2 record and a 2.66 ERA over 14 starts.

Glasnow has always had injury issues, but there's no denying his talent. He features a high-90s fastball, wipeout slider, and curveball. The tall right-hander can overpower hitters at times, and Cleveland's lineup has some holes.

At such a low salary, expect Glasnow to be one of the better value plays, especially considering that there are only eight pitchers to choose from.

Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $3.1k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Whit Merrifield is expected to bat seventh tonight for Toronto, who trail their series 1-0. Merrifield came over from Kansas City earlier this year, and since then, he's hit .281 over 121 at-bats.

Today, he'll face Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray, who has had some ups and downs this year. Yesterday, the Blue Jays were shut out, but expect the bats to wake up with their season on the line. Merrifield should see some good run scoring and driving in opportunities today as his club looks to tie the series.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Starling Marte, New York Mets (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $2.5k), Lars Nootbaar, OF, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Toronto Blue Jays versus Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners, LHP

Poll : 0 votes