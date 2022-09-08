MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 7 | 2022 MLB Season

There are six games listed for Wednesday's MLB DFS DraftKings slate. For FanDuel's slate, there are seven. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Wednesday, September 7.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $4.1k)

Jose Altuve was able to extend his hitting streak to seven on Tuesday, and his season average currently sits at .291. Altuve is also hitting a lot more extra-base hits, as he's slugging .574 in his last 94 at-bats. Tonight, he'll face Cole Ragans, the Rangers lefty who doesn't have many MLB starts under his belt.

Looking at Altuve's stats against the Rangers this year, he's excelled across the board. He's hitting .314 off of Texas pitching, to go with three homers, six RBIs, and 13 runs scored in their 13 meetings this season. Expect the Houston infielder to be productive again from the leadoff spot.

Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $3.3k)

Salvador Perez had a really slow start, but he's now up to 20 homers after his solo shot on Tuesday. He's now amassed seven total bases in his past three games, and he's a solid play as a middle-of-the-order bat tonight.

Perez is an experienced slugger and should have the advantage facing Cleveland's Cody Morris, who has just two major league innings to his credit. Look for the Kansas City backstop to build upon his three-game hit streak on Wednesday.

"Going oppo for homer No. 20! #TogetherRoyal" - Royals

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: George Springer, OF Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $5.7k, FanDuel $3.8k), Cristian Javier, SP, Houston Astros (DraftKings $10.2k, FanDuel $9.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Corey Dickerson, OF, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $2.5k, FanDuel $2.2k)

Corey Dickerson hasn't logged a lot of playing time on the year, but he's done well with his opportunities. He's hitting .289, with five homers, 25 RBIs, and 24 runs in just 201 at-bats. His salary is extremely low on both platforms, which is enticing, considering he's expected to bat fifth. Dickerson went 2-for-3 on Tuesday with a double and a run scored, so he'll look to keep seeing the ball well off the Nationals' Corey Abbott. Dickerson will be slotted behind Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in the order. Expect him to have some golden opportunities at the plate.

"Corey Dickerson with his 5th HR this season. #STLCards" - Cardinals Dude

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Seiya Suzuki, OF, Chicago Cubs (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $2.8k), Ha-Seong Kim, 2B/SS/3B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Chicago Cubs versus Mike Minor, Cincinnati Reds, LHP

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt