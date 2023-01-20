Mmoh vs Wolf Prediction, Odds, and Picks - January 20 | 2023 Australian Open

Michael Mmoh is to play his fellow-countryman J.J. Wolf in the third-round match of the Australian Open 2023 on Friday.

Mmoh has shown great determination from the qualifying stages to the second round of the tournament and comes into the contest with a sounding win against Zverev. He will look to sustain his Grand Slam dream with a win.

Wolf secured a great win against 23-ranked Schwartzman in the second-round match of the Open. He will look to stick to his guns in a bid to prolong his participation in the 2023 Australian Open.

Mmoh vs Wolf Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD Mmoh +220 +4.5(+104) Wolf -290 -4.5(-132)

Mmoh vs Wolf Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Mmoh vs Wolf

Date & Time: Friday, January 19, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kia Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Mmoh vs Wolf Key Stats

Mmoh turned pro in 2016 and has played over 40 matches with a win-loss record of 12-27. Not performing consistently enough has severely hampered his progress as a player and he is currently ranked 107 in the ATP rankings. He has started 2023 on a great note and looks focused on ending it better this time with the first singles title of his career.

Wolf turned pro in 2019 and has played well enough to make it to the top 100 in the ATP rankings. He has played 40 matches and has a win-loss record of 20-20, with a healthy number of wins in 2022. He has not won a title as of now, though with a great start this year, he looks focused on changing that with better performances in the upcoming matches.

Mmoh vs Wolf Australian Open Betting Prediction

Wolf leads Mmoh 2-0 head-to-head, having won their last two encounters, and will have an edge in this tie. Mmoh, on the other hand, comes in with huge motivation owing to a big win and can cause problems for Wolf in this one.

The match is going to be interesting, given how both players have played in the tournament so far. Mmoh is likely to have his moments in the game, but Wolf has enough at his disposal to get ahead in this encounter.

Prediction : Wolf, -4.5(-132)

