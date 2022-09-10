Navy Midshipmen vs. Memphis Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Navy Midshipmen will take on the Memphis Tigers on Sunday. The Navy is in eighth place in the American Athletic Conference. They started with a 14-7 loss against the Delaware Blue Hens. Memphis is in seventh place in the American Athletic Conference. They lost their first game against Mississippi State with a score of 23-49. They were outclased in the last game.

The Navy offense was poor in the last game. They could only record 319 yards of offense in the entire match. Tai Lavatai had a bad game too, with 135 passing yards at a completion percentage of 38.5%. Their defense worked hard, with multiple players contributing well. Colin Ramos, who plays as a linebacker, recorded six solo tackles and three assisted tackles in the match. He was backed by Eavan Gibbons with three solo tackles and five assisted tackles. The Midshipmen will look to improve on offense and win this game.

Memphis had a poor game on both offense and defense, which was reflected in the 23-49 score. Seth Henigan was less than satisfactory, completing 19 out of 30 attempts. He recorded 135 passing yards and a touchdown (at a completion percentage of 63.3 and averaging 5.5 yards per attempt). He would like to improve on that in this game too. On defense, Jaylon Allen worked hard alongside Quindell Johnson. Allen made five solo tackles and seven assisted tackles, while Johnson recorded two solo tackles and seven assisted tackles. The issue is that they shipped 49 points. The entire unit will have to play a lot better in the upcoming matchup.

Navy Midshipmen vs. Memphis Tigers match details

Fixture: Memphis Tigers @ Navy Midshipmen

Date & Time: September 10,3:30pm EDT

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy Midshipmen vs. Memphis Tigers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MEMPHIS TIGERS -180 -4.5(-115) o49(-115) NAVY MIDSHIPMEN +165 +4.5(-115) u49(-115)

Navy Midshipmen vs. Memphis Tigers best picks

The Navy will expect Tai Lavatai to improve in the passing game. He had a poor first game and will look to do a lot more in this matchup. Luckily for him, he is playing against a defense that has shown it can concede a lot of points.

Memphis will need their defense to step up if they want to win this game.The role of Jaylin Allen and Greg Rubin becomes more important.

Navy Midshipmen vs. Memphis Tigers prediction

The game will be something of a litmus test for both teams. Both will look to keep it tight at the back and attack as much as they can. Memphis is stronger when it comes to offense and will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Navy defense. After fumbling the ball multiple times in their last match, the Navy will doubtless be looking for greater ball security.

The consensus is that Memphis are the stronger side and this will show down the stretch.

Prediction: Memphis will win

