The NCAA Football season is about to wrap up as we had two of the most exciting College Football Playoff Semifinals matchups on Saturday that we could have asked for.

The first game was the third-ranked TCU Horned Frogs taking on the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Grogs dominated early with a 14-0 lead after a quarter.

Junior wide receiver Quentin Johnston had a huge game in this matchup as he finished with six receptions for 163 yards (27.2 yards per catch) and a touchdown reception. The game ended with Michigan trying to step up, but TCU picked up a 51-45 win.

The other game was an instant classic as the fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes took on the first-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. These teams were back-and-forth against each other, but the Bulldogs dominated in the fourth quarter as they were able to score 18 points to pick up a 42-41 win. Stetson Bennett had a huge game as he finished going 23-of-34 for 398 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The College Football Championship is set as the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday January 9.

What is the outlook for these programs heading into the National Championship Game?

Both teams have been playing extremely well as the Horned Frogs and the Bulldogs compete for the National Championship now at SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs are trying to win their second consecutive National Championship as they were able to win last season as well. Texas Christian has not been able to win a national championship in their history, so things are definitely going to be interesting.

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs opened up as a 13-point favorite for this game over the third-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. However, if the semifinals show us anything, it is the fact that these games are going to be a lot more exciting than what it shows on paper. Both Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett have shown the ability to throw the football extremely well while not turning the football over throughout the year.

This will be a great National Championship Game and there will be a lot of hype going into it.

