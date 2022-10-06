NCAA Football Player Prop Bets Today for SMU Mustangs vs UCF Knights - October 5 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

There are plenty of props for tonight's NCAA matchup between the UCF Knights and SMU Mustangs on Wednesday (October 5).

Below we'll go through the best players to target in this battle between the two American Athletic Conference schools.

SMU Mustangs vs UCF Knights Match Details

Fixture: SMU Mustangs @ UCF Knights

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 5; 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

NCAA Football Player Prop #1: John Rhys Plumlee Over 88.5 Rushing Yards (-119)

John Rhys Plumlee has been UCF's best player this year, and the senior quarterback will look to show out again on Wednesday. Last game, he had a quiet game, as he only totaled 49 passing yards in his team's 27-10 win over Georgia Tech. Nevertheless, he provided 100 rushing yards on just 16 carries, and he has proven to be a threat with his legs throughout his college career.

Plumlee transferred from Ole Miss this summer, and in 2019, he recorded 1,023 rushing yards in a tough SEC Conference. This year, he's averaging a tad under 100 rushing yards per game, and in the last two games, he ahs amassed 221.

The SMU' defense is ranked 105th against the run, and they've allowed over 400 rushing yards over the past two weeks. Look for Plumlee to run all over the Mustangs defense tonight.

NCAA Football Player Prop #2: Javon Baker Over 67.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Wide receiver Javon Baker is Plumlee's favorite target, and he'll look to bounce back tonight against SMU's secondary. Baker had just one reception last week, but he leads the team with 18 on the year, as well as 257 receiving yards.

The Alabama transfer, prior to last week, had finished with 83 or more yards in each of the opening three contests. SMU's defense has struggled, especially in the previous two weeks. They've surrendered 369 or more passing yards in three of their previous four games too, which should play into Baker's favor.

The only NCAA game the Mustangs held their opponents under 369 passing yards was against Lamar University, which is an FCS school, so against more formidable competition they've crumbled. Look for Baker to shake off last week's performance and record at least 68 receiving yards tonight at home.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far