The Quick Lane Bowl is set to take place on the 26th of December at Ford Field. New Mexico State Aggies will square off against Bowling Green Falcons in a contest between two evenly matched teams. Both the Aggies and the Falcons come into this game with an identical 6-6 record, looking to end the season on a high note with a victory in this bowl game.

The Aggies have had a solid season, led by their potent offense. They will look to continue their strong play against a Falcons defense that has been solid all year. The Aggies will need to be at their best if they hope to come away with a win.

The Falcons will look to use their defense to slow the Aggies down and give their own offense a chance to score points. The Falcons have struggled at times with their offense this season, so they will need to find an innovative way to put points on the board if they hope to come out on top in this last hurrah. Expect a hard-fought battle from start to finish. Who will come out on top in the Quick Lane Bowl?

Bowling Green vs New Mexico game info

Match: New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) vs Bowling Green Falcons (6-6)

Event: Quick Lane Bowl

Date and Time: December 26, 2022 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Betting odds and lines:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Bowling Green Falcons -159 -2.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) New Mexico State Aggies +129 +2.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Bowling Green vs New Mexico picks and predictions

For this game, we would choose to side with New Mexico State +2.5 against the spread. Here are a few reasons why we think this is a good choice:

Firstly, the Aggies have been a solid team this season, and their record is a fair reflection of their overall performance. They have a balanced team with a strong offense and a defense that has been able to hold its own against some tough opponents. This suggests that they have the ability to compete with Bowling Green and potentially even come out on top.

Secondly, the Falcons have also had a solid season, but their record of 6-6 is somewhat misleading. They have had a few close wins against weaker opponents, but have struggled against stronger teams, which suggests that they may not be as dominant as their record indicates. This could make them vulnerable against a strong Aggies team that is capable of raising their game when it matters the most.

Finally, the fact that the Aggies are being given +2.5 points suggests that they are the underdogs in this matchup. While the Falcons may be favored, the Aggies have a real chance to pull off an upset and come away with a win. With the points in their favor, the Aggies are suddenly an even more attractive pick against the spread.

PICK: New Mexico State Aggies +2.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: New Mexico State 27 - Bowling Green 24

Poll : Who will win this match? Bowling Green New Mexico State 0 votes