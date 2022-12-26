The Buffalo Bulls and Georgia Southern Eagles are set to face off in the Camellia Bowl on December 27th, at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Both teams have a 6-6 record and will be looking to end their seasons on a high note with a win in this bowl game. This will be the first time these two teams have faced off against each other.

The Bulls, who play in the Mid-American Conference, and the Eagles, who play in the Sun Belt Conference, both rely heavily on their ground games. They will look to establish their running attacks early and often in this matchup. The key for the Bulls will be to avoid turnovers, while the Eagles will need to find a way to contain the Bulls' passing attack.

The game promises to be a closely contested battle between two evenly matched teams. It could come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes. Who will come out on top in this matchup?

Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern game info

Match: Buffalo Bulls (6-6) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (6-6)

Event: Camellia Bowl

Date and Time: December 27, 2022 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Betting odds and lines:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Buffalo Bulls +148 +3.5 (-110) Over 66.5 (-110) Georgia Southern Eagles -185 -3.5 (-110) Under 66.5 (-110)

Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern picks and predictions

The under looks the most promising for this matchup.

One factor to consider is the defenses of both teams. Both the Buffalo Bulls and the Georgia Southern Eagles have solid defenses that have been able to keep their opponents' scores in check throughout the season. While neither team has a dominant defense, they have both shown the ability to make key stops and limit scoring opportunities for their opponents.

Additionally, the fact that this is a bowl game may also play a role in the final score. Bowl games can often be more conservative, as both teams may be more focused on minimizing mistakes and playing a cleaner game rather than taking unnecessary risks. This could lead to a lower scoring affair, as both teams may be more likely to rely on their defense, while their offense runs the ball rather than take chances through the air.

Based on these factors, it is likely that the final score will likely fall below the betting line of 66.5 points.

PICK: Under 66.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Buffalo 20 - Georgia Southern 27

Poll : Who will win this game? Buffalo Georgia Southern 0 votes