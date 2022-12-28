The Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers are set to face off in the 2022 college football season in a highly anticipated matchup. Both teams have had successful seasons so far, with the Clemson Tigers sporting an 11-2 record and the Tennessee Volunteers holding a 10-2 record.

The game will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on December 30 at 8:00 pm ET. The Hard Rock Stadium is a state-of-the-art venue that has hosted many high-profile college football games in the past, and it is sure to be a great setting for this matchup.

Both the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers have had strong offenses this season, with both teams putting up impressive numbers in the passing and rushing game. The Clemson Tigers have a dynamic quarterback who has shown great leadership and playmaking ability, while the Tennessee Volunteers have a strong running game led by a talented stable of running backs.

Defensively, both teams have been solid this season, with the Clemson Tigers ranking among the top teams in the nation in points allowed. The Tennessee Volunteers have also been strong on defense, with a solid pass rush and a secondary that has been able to make plays on the ball.

The game is sure to be a closely contested matchup between the two talented teams. The Clemson Tigers will look to continue their winning ways and secure a victory, while the Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to pull off the upset and solidify their place as a top team in the nation. With two strong offenses and solid defenses, this game is sure to be a thrilling matchup for college football fans.

Clemson vs. Tennessee game info

Match: Clemson Tigers (11-2) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Date and Time: 8:00 pm ET, December 30, 2022

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Tennessee Volunteers +170 +4.5 (-110) Over 63.5 (-110) Clemson Tigers -205 -4.5 (-110) Under 63.5 (-110)

Clemson vs. Tennessee picks and predictions

It may be a good choice to bet the total score to go Under 63.5 in the Clemson Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers game for a few reasons. First, both teams have strong defenses that have been able to limit their opponents' scoring this season.

The Clemson Tigers have allowed an average of only a few points per game, and the Tennessee Volunteers have also had a solid defense, with a strong pass rush and a secondary that has been able to make plays on the ball. This suggests that it may be difficult for either team to score a high number of points in this game.

Additionally, both teams have had relatively low-scoring games in the past. In their previous contests, both the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers have had games where they have scored fewer than 30 points, which suggests that they may not be able to consistently put up high offensive numbers. This could make it more likely that the total score will stay under 63.5 points.

Given these factors, it may be a good choice to bet the total score to go Under 63.5 in this game. The probable final score for the matchup could be Clemson Tigers 27 - Tennessee Volunteers 20, with both teams putting up strong defensive performances and limited offensive output.

PICK: Under 63.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Clemson 27 - Tennessee 20

