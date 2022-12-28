The Florida State Seminoles are set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in a highly anticipated matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Both teams have had successful seasons, with the Seminoles finishing with a 9-3 record and the Sooners finishing with a 6-6 record.

The Seminoles come into this game with a strong offense, led by a talented quarterback who has shown the ability to make big plays through the air and on the ground. The Seminoles also have a solid receiving corps and a strong offensive line that has allowed them to put up impressive numbers this season.

Defensively, the Seminoles have been solid, led by a talented group of linebackers and a sturdy secondary. They will look to slow down the Sooners' high-powered offense and force them into mistakes.

The Sooners, on the other hand, have a potent offense led by a dynamic quarterback who can make plays with his arm and his legs. They also have a strong receiving corps and an offensive line that has done a good job of protecting their quarterback.

Defensively, the Sooners have had their struggles this season, but they have shown the ability to make big plays and force turnovers. They will need to bring their best effort on defense if they hope to slow down the Seminoles' offense.

This matchup promises to be a thrilling one, with both teams bringing strong offenses and defenses to the field. It will be interesting to see which team can outlast the other and come away with the win. Regardless of the outcome, it should be a great game for college football fans to enjoy.

Florida St vs. Oklahoma game info

Match: Florida State Seminoles (9-3) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (6-6)

Date and Time: 5:30 pm ET, December 29, 2022

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Oklahoma Sooners +278 +9.5 (-110) Over 66 (-110) Florida State Seminoles -355 -9.5 (-110) Under 66 (-110)

Florida St vs. Oklahoma picks and predictions

Betting on the total score to go under 66 in this matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the Oklahoma Sooners may be a good choice for several reasons.

Firstly, both teams have solid defenses that have shown the ability to slow down their opponents' offenses. The Seminoles have a strong group of linebackers and a sturdy secondary, while the Sooners have made big plays and forced turnovers throughout the season. This could lead to a lower-scoring game, as both teams may struggle to put points on the board.

Additionally, the Seminoles have a strong running game that they may rely on to control the clock and keep the Sooners' offense off the field. This could also contribute to a lower score, as the Seminoles may look to grind out the game and keep the score close.

Given these factors, it seems likely that the final score of the game will be lower than the total of 66. The Seminoles will probably come out on top with a final score of 32-11.

PICK: Under 66 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Florida St 32 - Oklahoma 11

