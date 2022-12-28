The Illinois Fighting Illini and Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to square off in the NCAA College Football game on January 2, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Both teams come into the matchup with impressive 8-4 records and will be looking to end their seasons on a high note with a victory in this bowl game.

The Fighting Illini have had a strong season, showing improvement from previous years. Led by their talented coach, the team has been able to consistently put points on the board and play solid defense. They have also shown the ability to come from behind and pull out close victories, making them a tough opponent for any team.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, have also had a strong season, with a balanced offense and a defense that has been able to shut down opposing offenses. They have also shown the ability to win in hostile environments and will be looking to continue that trend in this bowl game.

This matchup promises to be a thrilling one, as both teams have the talent and coaching to make it a competitive game. The Fighting Illini will need to be at their best to overcome the tough defense of the Bulldogs, while the Bulldogs will need to find ways to score against the strong Illini defense.

Ultimately, it will come down to which team can execute their game plan and make the necessary plays to come out on top. With both teams evenly matched, it should be a thrilling game that comes down to the wire. Fans of college football won't want to miss it.

Illinois vs. Mississippi St game info

Match: Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

Date and Time: 12:00 am ET, January 2, 2023

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Mississippi State Bulldogs -120 -1 (-110) Over 46 (-110) Illinois Fighting Illini +100 +1 (-110) Under 46 (-110)

Illinois vs. Mississippi St picks and predictions

When it comes to betting on the Mississippi State Bulldogs -1 against the spread, there are a few key factors to consider. Firstly, the Bulldogs have shown throughout the season that they have a strong and balanced team, with a defense that has consistently been able to shut down opposing offenses. This gives them a solid foundation to build on as they take on the Fighting Illini.

Additionally, the Bulldogs have shown the ability to win in tough environments, which will be important in this bowl game. They have proven that they can handle the pressure of big games and come out on top, making them a reliable choice against the spread.

While Fighting Illini have had a strong season as well, they have shown a tendency to struggle against tougher opponents. While they have the talent and coaching to put up a good fight, it's likely that the Bulldogs will have the edge in this matchup.

Given these factors, it seems the most likely final score for the match will be Illinois Fighting Illini 16 - Mississippi State Bulldogs 24. While the Fighting Illini will put up a good fight and make it a competitive game, the Bulldogs will ultimately come out on top thanks to their strong defense and balanced offense. This final score would result in a win for those who bet on the Bulldogs -1 against the spread.

PICK: Mississippi St -1 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Illinois 16 - Mississippi St 24

