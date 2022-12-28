The Kansas State Wildcats will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on December 31.

Both teams have had successful seasons so far, with the Wildcats finishing with a 10-3 record and the Crimson Tide finishing with a 10-2 record. This matchup is sure to be a close and competitive game, as both teams have strong offenses and solid defenses.

The Wildcats have been led by their efficient offense, which has been able to put up points consistently throughout the season. They have a balanced attack, with the ability to both run and pass the ball effectively. The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, have relied on their dominant defense to shut down opposing offenses and secure victories. Their defense is stacked with talented players and has been key to their success this season.

This game will likely come down to which team is able to execute their game plan and make the necessary plays on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats will need to find a way to move the ball against the stingy Crimson Tide defense, while the Crimson Tide will need to find a way to contain the Wildcats' balanced offense.

It should be a thrilling matchup between two talented and well-coached teams. With the game being played at a neutral site, it's anyone's guess as to who will come out on top. One thing is for certain, however – it will be an exciting and entertaining game for college football fans to end the year on.

Kansas St vs. Alabama game info

Match: Kansas State Wildcats (10-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Date and Time: 12:00 am ET, December 31, 2022

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Alabama Crimson Tide -267 -6.5 (-110) Over 56 (-110) Kansas State Wildcats +215 +6.5 (-110) Under 56 (-110)

Kansas St vs. Alabama picks and predictions

Betting the Kansas State Wildcats +6.5 against the spread may be a good choice for a few reasons. Firstly, the Wildcats have shown throughout the season that they are a formidable and competitive team, consistently keeping games close and giving themselves a chance to win. They have a balanced and efficient offense, as well as a solid defense, which will give them a chance to stay within reach of the Crimson Tide.

Additionally, the +6.5 spread means that the Wildcats will be given an extra 6.5 points on top of their actual score, effectively making it easier for them to cover the spread. This means that even if the Crimson Tide win the game, as long as the Wildcats stay within 6.5 points of their score, those who bet on the Wildcats +6.5 will be successful.

In terms of the most likely final score, it is possible that the Kansas State Wildcats may fall to the Alabama Crimson Tide with a final score of 24-29. While the Wildcats have the talent and ability to keep the game close, the Crimson Tide have a strong defense and may be able to contain the Wildcats' offense well enough to secure a win.

However, it is important to note that this is the only one of the possible outcomes and the actual result of the game could vary. The Kansas State Wildcats have proven themselves to be a tough and resilient team and should not be underestimated, so it could still be a close and competitive game despite the spread.

PICK: Kansas St +6.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Kansas St 24 - Alabama 29

