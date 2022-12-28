The Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on December 31, 2022, at 12:00 am ET. Both teams come into the game with a 7-5 record and will be looking to end the season on a high note with a win.

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a solid season, with strong performances on both sides of the ball. Their defense has been particularly impressive, consistently shutting down opposing offenses and coming up with big plays when it counts. On the offensive side, the Wildcats have a balanced attack that can score through the air or on the ground.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have also had a strong season, with a solid defense and an offense that can put up points in a hurry. They have a potent passing attack led by a talented quarterback, and their rushing attack has also been effective at times. The Hawkeyes will need to be at their best on both sides of the ball if they hope to come out with a win against the Wildcats.

This should be a competitive and exciting matchup between the two evenly-matched teams. Both the Wildcats and Hawkeyes will be looking to end the season on a high note with a win, and it should be a hard-fought battle from start to finish. It's anyone's game, and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

Kentucky vs. Iowa game info

Match: Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5)

Date and Time: 12:00 am ET, December 31, 2022

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Iowa Hawkeyes -135 -2 (-110) Over 31 (-110) Kentucky Wildcats +115 +2 (-110) Under 31 (-110)

Kentucky vs. Iowa picks and predictions

There are a few reasons why betting on the Kentucky Wildcats +2 against the spread could be a good choice. First, the Wildcats have had a solid season overall and have shown that they are a well-rounded team that can compete with anyone. Their defense has been particularly strong, consistently shutting down opposing offenses and coming up with big plays when it counts. This could be a key factor in this game, as the Hawkeyes have a potent passing attack that could be slowed down by the Wildcats' defense.

Additionally, the Wildcats have a balanced offense that can score through the air or on the ground. This versatility could make it difficult for the Hawkeyes to defend against them, as they will have to prepare for multiple threats. The Wildcats will need to be at their best in this game, but if they can execute their game plan effectively, they have a good chance of coming out on top.

Based on these factors, it is likely that the final score of the game will be Kentucky Wildcats 20 - Iowa Hawkeyes 17. This prediction is based on the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, as well as the likelihood of a close, hard-fought battle between two evenly-matched opponents. While anything can happen in a football game, it is reasonable to expect that the Wildcats will be able to keep the score close and potentially pull off the upset with a +2 spread.

PICK: Kentucky +2 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Kentucky 20 - Iowa 17

