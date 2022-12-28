The matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs on December 31, 2022, promises to be an exciting one. Both teams have had impressive seasons, with the Wolverines going 13-0 and the Horned Frogs finishing 12-1. The game will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and is set to kick off at 4:00 pm ET.

Michigan enter the game as favorites, having dominated their opponents throughout the season. The Wolverines have a strong defense that has been able to shut down opposing offenses, while their offense has been able to put up points in bunches. They will be led by their talented coaching staff, who have done a great job of preparing their team for each game.

TCU, on the other hand, have also had a strong season, with their only loss coming in a close contest against a tough opponent. The Horned Frogs have a balanced attack, with a solid defense and an offense that has the ability to score points in a variety of ways. They will need to play their best game of the season if they hope to come out on top against Michigan.

This game is sure to be a hard-fought battle between two talented teams. Both the Wolverines and Horned Frogs have the potential to make a deep run in the postseason, and a win in this game could give them the momentum they need to make a run at the national championship. Whether you are a fan of Michigan or TCU, this game is sure to be a must-watch for any college football fan.

Michigan vs. TCU game info

Match: Michigan Wolverines (13-0) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (12-1)

Date and Time: 4:00 pm ET, December 31, 2022

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total TCU Horned Frogs +250 +7.5 (-110) Over 58.5 (-110) Michigan Wolverines -320 -7.5 (-110) Under 58.5 (-110)

Michigan vs. TCU picks and predictions

Betting the total score to go Under 58.5 in the Michigan Wolverines vs TCU Horned Frogs game may be a good choice for several reasons. First, both teams have strong defenses that have shown the ability to shut down opposing offenses. This could lead to a lower-scoring game, as it will be more difficult for either team to put up a lot of points.

Additionally, the Under has a good track record in games involving these two teams. In their past matchups, the total score has often gone under the set line, indicating a trend towards lower-scoring games.

Based on these factors, it seems likely that the final score of the Michigan Wolverines vs TCU Horned Frogs game will be relatively low. It is probable that the Wolverines will come out on top, with a final score of 29-10.

While both teams have the capability to score points, the strong defenses of both teams are likely to prevent their opponents from putting up a large number of points. In the end, betting the total score to go Under 58.5 could be a smart choice for those looking to make a wager on this game.

PICK: Under 58.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Michigan 29 - TCU 10

