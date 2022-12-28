The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Syracuse Orange will face off in the NCAA College Football game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY on December 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

The Golden Gophers enter the matchup with an 8-4 record, looking to add another win to their successful season. Led by their strong defense and balanced offensive attack, the Golden Gophers have been a tough team to beat. They will look to continue their success against the Orange, who have a 7-5 record.

Syracuse have also had a solid season, with their strong passing game leading the way. The Orange will need to find a way to get past the Golden Gophers' defense if they hope to come away with a win.

This matchup promises to be a thrilling one, as both teams have had successful seasons and will be looking to end their season on a high note. The Golden Gophers will look to use their defense to slow down the Orange's high-powered offense, while Syracuse will try to use their passing game to keep the Golden Gophers' defense on their toes.

Fans can expect a close and competitive game, as both teams have the talent and drive to come away with the win. It will be a battle until the final whistle, and the team that can execute their game plan and make the key plays will come out on top. So, it will be an exciting match to watch.

Minnesota vs. Syracuse game info

Match: Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) vs. Syracuse Orange (7-5)

Date and Time: 2:00 pm ET, December 29, 2022

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Syracuse Orange +300 +10 (-110) Over 42 (-110) Minnesota Golden Gophers -385 -10 (-110) Under 42 (-110)

Minnesota vs. Syracuse picks and predictions

Betting the Syracuse Orange +10 against the spread may be a good choice for several reasons. Firstly, the Orange have been a competitive team throughout the season, with a 7-5 record. This suggests that they are capable of hanging out with their opponents and potentially even pulling off an upset.

The +10 spread gives them a bit of a cushion, meaning they can lose the game by up to 10 points and still cover the spread for those who bet on them.

Additionally, the Orange have a strong passing game, which could allow them to keep pace with the Golden Gophers and potentially even outscore them. This, combined with the Golden Gophers' strong defense, could lead to a close and competitive game, with the Orange keeping things close and potentially covering the spread.

As for the final score, it is likely that the Minnesota Golden Gophers will come out on top with a 31-26 victory. While the Orange have the potential to put up some points, the Golden Gophers' balanced offensive attack and strong defense will likely prove to be too much for them to handle. It is important to note, however, that this is just one potential outcome and that anything can happen on game day.

PICK: Syracuse +10 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Minnesota 31 - Syracuse 26

Poll : 0 votes