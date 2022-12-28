The NC State Wolfpack and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in the 2022 NCAA College Football season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Wolfpack enter the matchup with an 8-4 record, while the Terrapins come in at 7-5.

Both teams have had strong seasons thus far, with the Wolfpack showing a balanced attack on offense and a solid defense. The Terrapins, on the other hand, have relied heavily on their high-powered offense to carry them to victory.

The Wolfpack will need to find a way to slow down the Terrapins' offense if they hope to come away with the win. NC State's defense will need to be at their best, as Maryland has a number of playmakers on offense who can break the game open at any moment.

The Wolfpack, on the other hand, will look to establish their ground game early on in an effort to control the tempo of the game. If NC State can keep the Terrapins' offense off the field and sustain long drives, they'll have a good chance of coming out on top.

This matchup promises to be an exciting one, as both teams have a lot to play for. The Wolfpack will look to build on their strong season with a victory, while the Terrapins will be fighting to end their season on a high note. It should be a closely contested game from start to finish, with the winner coming down to which team can make the key plays when it matters most.

NC State vs. Maryland game info

Match: NC State Wolfpack (8-4) vs. Maryland Terrapins (7-5)

Date and Time: 12:00 am ET, December 30, 2022

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Maryland Terrapins -105 +1 (-110) Over 46 (-110) NC State Wolfpack -115 -1 (-110) Under 46 (-110)

NC State vs. Maryland picks and predictions

Betting the Maryland Terrapins +1 against the spread is a good choice for a few reasons. Firstly, the Terrapins have had a strong season offensively, and they have the ability to put up points in a hurry. This will give them an advantage against a solid NC State defense, and they should be able to score enough to keep the game close.

Secondly, the Wolfpack have had a tendency to struggle on the road this season. While they have had a strong overall record, their performances away from home have been somewhat inconsistent. This gives the Terrapins an edge in a neutral site game, as they will have the support of the home crowd.

Finally, the most likely final score for the game is NC State Wolfpack 24 - Maryland Terrapins 28. This is based on the strengths of both teams and how they have performed this season. The Wolfpack have a balanced attack on offense, and they will likely put up a good fight against the Terrapins' defense. However, the Terrapins' high-powered offense should be able to outscore the Wolfpack and come away with the victory.

In conclusion, betting the Maryland Terrapins +1 against the spread is a good choice due to their strong offensive performance this season, their advantage in a neutral site game, and their ability to outscore the Wolfpack. The most likely final score of the game is NC State Wolfpack 24 - Maryland Terrapins 28.

PICK: Maryland +1 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: NC State 24 - Maryland 28

