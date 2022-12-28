The Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to face off in a matchup of two talented college football teams. Both teams have had strong seasons, with the Rebels finishing with an 8-4 record and the Red Raiders finishing with a 7-5 record.

The Rebels have been led by a strong defense and a potent offense, with a balanced attack that has been able to put up points in a variety of ways. The Red Raiders, on the other hand, have relied on a high-powered passing game to move the ball down the field and score points.

The game promises to be an exciting matchup, as both teams have the talent and the drive to come out on top. The Rebels will look to lean on their defense to slow down the Red Raiders' potent offense, while the Red Raiders will try to use their passing game to open up holes in the Rebels' defense.

The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and is set for a 9:00 PM ET kickoff. Both teams will be looking to end their seasons on a high note, so fans can expect a hard-fought and competitive game. So, it will be a great game to watch for college football fans.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech game info

Match: Ole Miss Rebels (8-4) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-5)

Date and Time: 9:00 pm ET, December 28, 2022

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Texas Tech Red Raiders +148 +3.5 (-110) Over 71.5 (-110) Ole Miss Rebels -175 -3.5 (-110) Under 71.5 (-110)

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech picks and predictions

Betting the total score to go over 71.5 in this matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas Tech Red Raiders is a good choice for several reasons.

Firstly, both teams have offenses that have consistently shown their ability to put up points. The Rebels have a balanced attack that has been able to score through the air and on the ground, while the Red Raiders have a high-powered passing game that has been effective at moving the ball down the field and finding the end zone.

Secondly, both teams have defenses that have had their struggles at times this season. While both defenses have had strong performances at certain points, they have also given up a significant number of points in certain games. This suggests that both offenses will have opportunities to score and contribute to the total score going over 71.5.

Based on these factors, it is likely that the final score of this game will be a high-scoring affair. The final score will likely be Ole Miss Rebels 51 - Texas Tech Red Raiders 39, with both teams putting up a significant number of points. With both teams able to score and both defenses having the potential to struggle at times, betting the total score to go over 71.5 is a good choice for this matchup.

PICK: Over 71.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 51 - Texas Tech 39

