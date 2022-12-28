The Purdue Boilermakers and LSU Tigers are set to square off at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on January 2, 2023. Both teams have had strong seasons, with the Boilermakers standing at 8-5 and the Tigers at 9-4.

The Boilermakers come into this matchup with a high-powered offense led by their quarterback, who has been a standout player for the team this season. They also have a strong rushing attack, which will be crucial in this game against an LSU defense that has shown vulnerability against the run at times.

On the other side of the ball, the Boilermakers will have to contain the Tigers' potent passing attack. LSU has a number of skilled receivers who have the ability to stretch the field and make big plays. The Boilermakers' defense will need to be at their best to slow down the Tigers' aerial attack.

Both teams have strong special teams units, with solid kickers and dangerous return men. Special teams could play a crucial role in this game, with field position and points off turnovers potentially being the difference.

This matchup promises to be an exciting one, with two evenly-matched teams looking to end their season on a high note. The Boilermakers will need to execute on both sides of the ball to come out on top, while the Tigers will look to utilize their big-play ability to secure the victory. It should be a thrilling game that comes down to the wire.

Purdue vs. LSU game info

Match: Purdue Boilermakers (8-5) vs. LSU Tigers (9-4)

Date and Time: 1:00 pm ET, January 2, 2023

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total LSU Tigers -600 -14.5 (-110) Over 56 (-110) Purdue Boilermakers +430 +14.5 (-110) Under 56 (-110)

Purdue vs. LSU picks and predictions

Betting the Purdue Boilermakers +14.5 against the spread is a good choice for a number of reasons. First and foremost, 14.5 points is a significant spread in college football, and it suggests that the LSU Tigers are heavily favored to win this game. While the Tigers have certainly had a strong season, the Boilermakers have also had a solid campaign and should not be underestimated.

One reason to consider taking the Boilermakers +14.5 is the fact that they have a strong offense led by their quarterback and a solid rushing attack. While the Tigers' defense has been solid at times, they have also shown vulnerability against the run, and the Boilermakers' rushing attack could potentially keep them in the game and cover the spread.

Additionally, special teams could also play a role in this game. Both teams have strong special teams units, and a big return or a clutch field goal could swing the game in Purdue's favor.

While the most likely final score of this game may be Purdue Boilermakers 14 and LSU Tigers 35, it is important to remember that football is an unpredictable game and anything can happen on any given day. The Boilermakers' +14.5 against the spread is a good choice due to the team's strong offense and the potential for special teams to make an impact, as well as the fact that the spread is simply too large to overlook.

PICK: Purdue +14.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Purdue 14 - LSU 35

