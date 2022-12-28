The South Carolina Gamecocks and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will square off in the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on December 30. Both teams finished the regular season with a record of 8-4, setting the stage for what should be a highly competitive matchup.

The Gamecocks come into the game with a strong offense led by a talented quarterback. South Carolina have put up some impressive numbers on the offensive side of the ball this season, and they will need to continue that trend if they hope to come away with a win against Notre Dame. On the other side of the ball, the Gamecocks have a solid defense that has been able to hold its own against some of the top teams in the country.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, have built their success this season on the strength of a defense that has been among the best in the nation. The Fighting Irish have been particularly strong against the run, and they will look to use that strength to slow down the South Carolina offense. Notre Dame also have a capable offense led by a quarterback who has proven to be a playmaker in big games.

Overall, this should be a tightly contested game between two evenly-matched teams. Both the Gamecocks and Fighting Irish will be looking to end their season on a high note with a win in the Gator Bowl, which should make for an exciting matchup. With so much on the line, expect a hard-fought battle between these two teams from start to finish.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame game info

Match: South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

Date and Time: 3:30 am ET, December 30, 2022

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Notre Dame Fighting Irish -135 -2 (-110) Over 52 (-110) South Carolina Gamecocks +115 +2 (-110) Under 52 (-110)

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame picks and predictions

Betting the total score to go over 52 in this matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a good choice for several reasons.

Firstly, both teams have offenses that have shown the ability to put up points this season. The Gamecocks have a quarterback who has proven to be a playmaker, and they have put up some impressive offensive numbers throughout the year. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also has a capable offense led by a quarterback who has shown a knack for making plays in big games.

Additionally, the defenses of both teams have had their struggles at times this season. While Notre Dame has a defense that has been strong against the run, they have had some issues stopping the pass. South Carolina's defense, on the other hand, has been solid overall, but they have given up their fair share of points at times.

Based on all of these factors, it is likely that both teams will be able to score points in this matchup. When combined with the over/under betting line of 52, it seems like a good bet to take the over.

In terms of a probable final score, it is likely that the South Carolina Gamecocks will put up a strong fight and score around 26 points. However, Notre Dame's offense and defense should be able to outplay South Carolina, leading to a final score of 35-26 in favor of the Fighting Irish.

PICK: Over 52 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: South Carolina 26 - Notre Dame 35

Poll : 0 votes