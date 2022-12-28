The UCLA Bruins and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in the Sun Bowl on December 30. Both teams have had successful seasons, with the Bruins finishing with a record of 9-3 and the Panthers at 8-4.

The Bruins have had a strong season behind a balanced offensive attack and a solid defense. They have been led by a talented group of playmakers on both sides of the ball, and will look to use their speed and athleticism to outmaneuver the Panthers.

The Panthers, on the other side, have also had a solid season, relying on a strong rushing attack and a defense that has been stingy against the run. They will look to control the clock and keep the Bruin offense off the field in order to come away with the victory.

The matchup promises to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to end their seasons on a high note. The Bruins will need to bring their A-game on both sides of the ball in order to come away with the win, while the Panthers will look to rely on their physical style of play to grind out a victory.

It should be a closely contested game, with the outcome likely coming down to which team can execute their game plan and make the fewest mistakes. Regardless of the result, fans can expect a hard-fought battle between two talented teams.

UCLA vs. Pitt game info

Match: UCLA Bruins (9-3) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4)

Date and Time: 2:00 pm ET, December 30, 2022

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Pittsburgh Panthers +180 +5.5 (-110) Over 53.5 (-110) UCLA Bruins -220 -5.5 (-110) Under 53.5 (-110)

UCLA vs. Pitt picks and predictions

Betting the total score to go Over 53.5 in this matchup between the UCLA Bruins and Pittsburgh Panthers could be a good choice for several reasons.

Firstly, both teams have shown throughout the season that they have the ability to put up points on the board. The Bruins have a balanced offensive attack that has been able to move the ball consistently, while the Panthers have a strong rushing attack that has helped them control the clock and score points.

Secondly, the defenses of both teams have had some struggles this season, particularly against the pass. Both teams have given up their fair share of points through the air, and with two talented quarterbacks set to square off in this game, it's reasonable to expect that both teams will be able to move the ball effectively through the air.

Given all of these factors, it seems likely that both teams will be able to score points and push the total score over the 53.5-point mark. In fact, it's possible that the final score in this game could be UCLA Bruins 40 - Pittsburgh Panthers 31, with both teams putting up some impressive offensive numbers.

Overall, betting the total score to go Over 53.5 in this matchup between the UCLA Bruins and Pittsburgh Panthers looks like a solid choice, given the offensive capabilities of both teams and the defensive struggles they have both shown at times this season.

PICK: Over 53.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: UCLA 40 - Pitt 31

