The USC Trojans and Tulane Green Wave are set to face off in a highly anticipated matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January 2, 2023. Both teams have had successful seasons, with records of 11-2, and will be looking to end their seasons on a high note with a win in this bowl game.

The Trojans, hailing from the Pac-12 conference, have had a strong season led by their high-powered offense and solid defense. They have consistently put up points on the board and have shown the ability to come from behind in close games. The Trojans will need to bring their A-game against the Green Wave, who have also had a successful season in the American Athletic Conference.

The Green Wave have a balanced attack, with a strong running game and a quarterback who can make plays through the air. They also have a strong defense, which will need to be at its best against the Trojans' high-scoring offense.

The matchup promises to be a hard-fought battle between two evenly-matched teams. Both the Trojans and Green Wave will be looking to end their seasons with a win and it should be a great game for college football fans to enjoy.

USC vs. Tulane game info

Match: USC Trojans (11-2) vs. Tulane Green Wave (11-2)

Date and Time: 1:00 pm ET, January 2, 2023

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Tulane Green Wave +115 +2 (-110) Over 62 (-110) USC Trojans -135 -2 (-110) Under 62 (-110)

USC vs. Tulane picks and predictions

The USC Trojans are a strong choice to bet on against the spread, with a line of -2. Despite both teams having records of 11-2, the Trojans have consistently performed well against their opponents and have shown the ability to come out on top in close games. Their high-scoring offense and solid defense make them a formidable opponent, and they will likely give the Tulane Green Wave a tough challenge on the field.

As for the final score, it is likely that the Trojans will come out on top with a score of 33-22. Their offense has consistently put up points throughout the season and, coupled with their solid defense, they should be able to secure a win against the Green Wave. Tulane has also had a successful season, but it is likely that the Trojans will come out on top in this matchup.

In summary, betting on the USC Trojans -2 against the spread is a good choice due to their strong performances throughout the season and their balanced attack on both offense and defense. It is likely that they will emerge victorious with a final score of 33-22 against the Tulane Green Wave.

PICK: USC -2 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: USC 33 - Tulane 22

Poll : 0 votes