The First Responder Bowl between the Memphis Tigers and the Utah State Aggies is set to take place on December 27th, at 3:15 PM EDT at Gerald G. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Both teams enter the game with a 6-6 record.

This will be the first meeting between the Tigers and the Aggies this season. The Tigers, who play in the American Athletic Conference, have had a solid campaign. They have a balanced offense that has been able to move the ball effectively through the air and on the ground. On the other side of the ball, the Aggies, who play in the Mountain West Conference, have also had a decent season, winning half of their conference games. They have a high-powered offense that has been able to put up points in a variety of ways.

Both teams have strong offenses that are consistent in scoring. The key for the Tigers will be to limit their mistakes and make the most of their redzone opportunities, while the Aggies will need to find a way to slow down the Tigers' offense and force them into mistakes.

The matchup promises to be an exciting one, with both teams boasting strong offenses and the potential for a high-scoring game. However, it could also come down to which defense is able to make crucial stops and force turnovers. The team that is able to do this will give themselves a great chance to come out on top in this matchup.

Who will come out on top in this bowl game? It's sure to be an exciting matchup between two evenly matched teams looking to end their seasons on a positive note.

Utah State vs. Memphis game info

Match: Utah State (6-6) vs. Memphis (6-6)

Event: First Responders Bowl

Date and Time: December 27, 2022 3:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Gerald G. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Betting odds and lines:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Utah State Aggies +235 +7.5 (-110) Over 60.5 (-110) Memphis Tigers -292 -7.5 (-110) Under 60.5 (-110)

Utah State vs. Memphis picks and predictions

Without a doubt, the pick for this matchup is the Memphis Tigers to cover the spread.

First and foremost, the Tigers will have the advantage of playing on a field that is close to home. The energy and support of the home crowd can make a significant difference in the outcome of a game. Additionally, familiarity with the conditions can give the Tigers a slight edge.

It's not just the field advantage that makes the Tigers a clear choice; they are simply the stronger team in this matchup. They have had a solid season, winning half of their conference games, and they have a balanced offense that can attack through the air or on the ground. While the Aggies have also had a solid season, they don't quite measure up to the overall talent and depth of the Tigers.

It's an easy decision to take the Tigers to cover the spread. The prediction for the final score is Memphis 35, Utah State 20. The Tigers will win by a comfortable margin and easily cover the 7.5 point spread. Don't even hesitate; take the Tigers and watch them dominate.

PICK: Memphis Tigers -7.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Utah State 20 - Memphis 35

