The Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions are set to face off in the highly anticipated NCAA College Football matchup at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 2, 2023.

Both teams enter the game with impressive records, with the Utes boasting a 10-3 record and the Nittany Lions sitting at 10-2. The Utes have had a strong season, consistently performing at a high level and coming away with key victories. The Nittany Lions have also had a strong season, with a solid defense and a potent offense that has helped them rack up wins.

The Utes will look to lean on their strong defense, which has been a key factor in their success this season. The unit has been effective at limiting opposing offenses and forcing turnovers, giving their own offense excellent field position. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, will look to rely on their high-scoring offense to put points on the board and put pressure on the Utes.

The matchup between these two teams is sure to be a thrilling one, as both squads have the talent and drive to come out on top. The Utes will need to be at their best if they hope to contain the Nittany Lions' explosive offense, while the Nittany Lions will need to find a way to slow down the Utes' defense.

With both teams bringing their best to the field, this game is sure to be a must-watch for college football fans. Don't miss out on this exciting matchup between two of the top teams in the country.

Utah vs. Penn State game info

Match: Utah Utes (10-3) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Date and Time: 5:00 pm ET, January 2, 2023

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Penn State Nittany Lions +115 +2.5 (-110) Over 52.5 (-110) Utah Utes -135 -2.5 (-110) Under 52.5 (-110)

Utah vs. Penn State picks and predictions

When considering a bet on the Utah Utes -2.5 against the spread, there are several factors to consider. Firstly, the Utes have shown themselves to be a strong and consistent team throughout the season, with a solid defense and a balanced offense. This gives them an edge over the Penn State Nittany Lions, who may struggle to keep up with the Utes' well-rounded play.

Additionally, the Utes have a reputation for performing well in big games, which bodes well for their chances in this matchup. They have shown that they can rise to the occasion and come away with victories when it matters most, making them a reliable choice for bettors.

As for the final score, it is likely that the Utah Utes will come out on top with a 34-24 victory. The Utes have the talent and experience to put up points against the Nittany Lions' defense, while their own defense should be able to contain Penn State's offense well enough to secure the win. Overall, betting on the Utah Utes -2.5 against the spread looks like a solid choice for those looking to get in on the action.

PICK: Utah -2.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Utah 34 - Penn State 24

