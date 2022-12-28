The Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns are set to face off in the Alamodome on December 29th in a highly anticipated matchup. Both teams have had successful seasons so far, with the Huskies boasting a 10-2 record and the Longhorns sitting at 8-4.

The Huskies have been led by a strong defense that has been able to shut down opponents and give their offense opportunities to score. On the other side of the ball, their offense has been able to put up points thanks to a balanced attack that has featured both a strong running game and efficient passing.

The Longhorns have also relied on a balanced offensive attack, with a strong ground game and a quarterback who has been able to make plays through the air. Their defense has been solid as well, with a number of playmakers who have been able to make big stops and turnovers.

This matchup is sure to be a close one, as both teams have the talent and coaching to compete with anyone. The Huskies will look to continue their strong play and come away with a win, while the Longhorns will try to pull off the upset and make a statement on the national stage.

Ultimately, the team that is able to execute and make fewer mistakes will likely come out on top. It should be a thrilling game between two talented teams, and fans of both schools are sure to be on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Washington vs. Texas game info

Match: Washington Huskies (10-2) vs. Texas Longhorns (8-4)

Date and Time: 9:00 pm ET, December 29, 2022

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Texas Longhorns -165 -3 (-110) Over 67.5 (-110) Washington Huskies +140 +3 (-110) Under 67.5 (-110)

Washington vs. Texas picks and predictions

Betting the total score to go Under 67.5 in this matchup between the Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns could be a good choice for a few reasons.

First, both teams have strong defenses that have been able to limit their opponents' scoring opportunities. The Huskies and Longhorns have both shown the ability to make big stops and force turnovers, which could potentially lead to a lower-scoring game.

Additionally, both offenses have shown a tendency to rely on their running games at times, which can eat up the clock and keep the score lower. If either team is able to establish their ground game and control the tempo of the game, it could lead to fewer possessions and fewer scoring opportunities for both sides.

Finally, it's worth considering the fact that these teams are relatively evenly matched and the game could be close throughout. If the score is tight, it could lead to a more conservative approach on offense and fewer opportunities for big plays and touchdowns.

Overall, there are a number of factors that could contribute to a lower-scoring game in this matchup. While it's always difficult to predict the final score of a football game, it's possible that the final score could end up being Washington Huskies 26 - Texas Longhorns 31, with the total score falling under the 67.5-point line.

PICK: Under 67.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Washington 26 - Texas 31

Poll : 0 votes