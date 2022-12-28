The Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats will face off in the NCAA College Football game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona on December 30, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. Both teams have had successful seasons so far, with the Cowboys holding a record of 7-5 and the Bobcats holding a record of 9-4.

The Cowboys have had a strong offensive showing this season, led by their skilled quarterback and talented receivers. Their defense has also been solid, with a strong secondary and a formidable pass rush. The Bobcats, on the other hand, have relied on their stout defense and a balanced offensive attack to secure victories. Their defense, particularly their linebacker corps, has been a key factor in their success this season.

This matchup promises to be an exciting one, as both teams have the talent and drive to come out on top. The Cowboys will need to bring their A-game on both sides of the ball if they hope to defeat the Bobcats, who have proven to be a tough opponent all season. The Bobcats will need to rely on their stingy defense and efficient offense to get the win.

It's tough to predict who will come out on top in this matchup, as both teams have had strong seasons and are evenly matched. This could come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes and executes their game plan most effectively. One thing is for sure: fans of college football won't want to miss this exciting matchup between the Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats.

Wyoming vs. Ohio game info

Match: Wyoming Cowboys (7-5) vs. Ohio Bobcats (9-4)

Date and Time: 4:30 pm ET, December 30, 2022

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Ohio Bobcats -130 -1.5 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) Wyoming Cowboys +110 +1.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)

Wyoming vs. Ohio picks and predictions

Based on the betting line for this matchup, it appears that the Ohio Bobcats are favored to win by at least two points. This means that if you bet on the Bobcats -1.5 against the spread, they must win by two or more points for your bet to be successful.

One reason why it may be a good choice to bet on the Bobcats in this matchup is their strong defense. They have consistently been able to shut down opposing offenses and make it difficult for them to score points. This could give the Bobcats an advantage in the game and allow them to come out on top by a wider margin.

Additionally, the Bobcats have a balanced offensive attack, which means they can score points through the air or on the ground. This makes them less predictable and harder to defend against, which could give them an edge over the Cowboys.

Based on these factors, it seems likely that the final score of the game could be Wyoming Cowboys 14 and Ohio Bobcats 22. This would result in a Bobcats victory by a margin of eight points, which would cover the spread and make a bet on the Bobcats -1.5 against the spread a successful one.

PICK: Ohio -1.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Wyoming 14 - Ohio 22

