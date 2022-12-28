The Arkansas Razorbacks and Kansas Jayhawks are set to face off in a college football matchup on December 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Both teams enter the game with a 6-6 record, looking to end their season on a high note with a win.

The Razorbacks have had a solid season, with some impressive victories and tough losses. Led by their strong defense and a balanced offensive attack, they will look to control the tempo of the game and come out on top.

The Jayhawks, on the other hand, have had a bit of an up-and-down season, with some strong performances and some tough defeats. They will need to bring their A-game if they hope to come out on top against a tough Razorback team.

This matchup promises to be an exciting one, as both teams have a lot to play for and will be looking to end the season with a win. The Razorbacks will need to continue their strong defensive play and make the most of their opportunities on offense in order to come out on top.

The Jayhawks will need to bring their best game on both sides of the ball and limit their mistakes if they hope to pull off the upset.

With both teams evenly matched and both hungry for a win, this game is sure to be a closely contested battle. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out.

Arkansas vs. Kansas game info

Match: Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (6-6)

Date and Time: 5:30 pm ET, December 28, 2022

Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Kansas Jayhawks +118 +2.5 (-110) Over 69 (-110) Arkansas Razorbacks -140 -2.5 (-110) Under 69 (-110)

Arkansas vs. Kansas picks and predictions

In this matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kansas Jayhawks, bettors have the option to wager on the total score going over or under 69 points. One option to consider is betting on the total score to go under 69 points.

One reason to consider betting on the total score to go under 69 points is the strength of both teams' defenses. Both the Razorbacks and Jayhawks have shown the ability to shut down opposing offenses and limit their scoring opportunities. If these defenses can continue to play at a high level, it could be difficult for either team to reach the 70-point threshold.

Another factor to consider is the conservative nature of both offenses. While both teams have the ability to put points on the board, they have also shown a tendency to play a more controlled, ball-control style of offense. This approach can lead to lower-scoring games and make it more difficult to reach the over on a high total like 69 points.

Based on these factors, it may be a good choice to bet on the total score going under 69 points in this matchup. As for the final score, it is likely that the Arkansas Razorbacks will come away with a win, with a final score of around 30-18.

PICK: Under 69 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Arkansas 30 - Kansas 18

