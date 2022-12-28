The Duke Blue Devils and UCF Knights are set to face off in a highly-anticipated NCAA College Football game on December 28, 2022, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Both teams come into the matchup with strong records, with the Blue Devils standing at 8-4 and the Knights at 9-4.

The Blue Devils have had a solid season so far, with a balanced offensive attack led by their quarterback and a strong defense. They have been able to put up points against some tough competition and will look to continue that trend against the Knights.

The Knights, on the other side have also had a strong season, led by their high-powered offense that has been able to score at will against opponents. They will look to continue their offensive success against the Blue Devils and come away with the win.

This game promises to be an exciting matchup between two evenly-matched teams. Both the Blue Devils and Knights have strong defenses that will look to slow down their opponent's offense, making for a hard-fought battle. It should be a closely-contested game that will come down to which team can execute better on both sides of the ball.

The winner of this game will have a chance to make a deep run in the NCAA College Football playoffs, so both teams will be giving it their all to come out on top. Be sure to tune in to catch all the action as these two teams go head to head.

Duke vs. UCF game info

Match: Duke Blue Devils (8-4) vs. UCF Knights (9-4)

Date and Time: 2:00 pm ET, December 28, 2022

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total UCF Knights +143 +3.5 (-110) Over 62.5 (-110) Duke Blue Devils -170 -3.5 (-110) Under 62.5 (-110)

Duke vs. UCF picks and predictions

It is a good choice to bet the total score to go over 62.5 in this matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and UCF Knights. Both teams have strong offenses that have been able to put up points against quality competition this season. The Blue Devils have a balanced attack led by their quarterback, while the Knights have a high-powered offense that has the ability to score at will.

Additionally, both teams have defenses that have struggled at times to slow down their opponents. This could lead to a high-scoring game with both teams finding success on offense.

Based on the strengths of both teams and the potential for a shootout, it is likely that the final score of this game will be in the range of the Over 62.5 betting line. In fact, it is probable that the final score will be Duke Blue Devils 41 - UCF Knights 32, with both teams finding the end zone multiple times.

Betting the total score to go Over 62.5 in this matchup is a smart choice for those looking to capitalize on the potential for a high-scoring game.

PICK: Over 62.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Duke 41 - UCF 32

