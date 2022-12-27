The Marquette Golden Eagles will host the Seton Hall Pirates on Monday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Both teams will be looking to build on recent wins and improve their overall records.

The Golden Eagles come into the game with a 9-4 record, having won their last two games. They have been led by a balanced scoring attack and solid defense, with multiple players stepping up in different games. Marquette will look to continue their strong play at home, where they have a 6-1 record this season.

The Pirates, on the other hand, have a 7-6 record and are coming off a win in their last outing. Seton Hall has been led by a strong inside presence, with their big men controlling the paint on both ends of the floor. They will need to continue this dominant play in order to come away with a win on the road.

This matchup features two teams with different styles of play, which should make for an exciting and competitive game. The Golden Eagles will look to use their outside shooting and athleticism to push the pace, while the Pirates will try to grind out a win with their size and physicality.

Both teams will need to bring their best effort on both ends of the floor in order to come away with the win. It should be a close game, with the final outcome coming down to which team can execute their game plan and make key plays down the stretch.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall game info

Match: Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (7-6)

Date and Time: 8:00 pm ET, December 27, 2022

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Seton Hall +250 +7 (-110) Over 141.5 (-110) Marquette -320 -7 (-110) Under 141.5 (-110)

Marquette vs. Seton Hall picks and predictions

For this matchup, we recommend taking the Marquette Golden Eagles against the spread as a seven-point favorite.

One of the main reasons for this pick is the Golden Eagles' strong play at home this season. They have a 6-1 record at Fiserv Forum and have shown the ability to perform at a high level in front of their home crowd. The Seton Hall Pirates, on the other hand, have struggled on the road with a 2-4 record away from home.

The Golden Eagles have been led by a balanced scoring attack, with multiple players stepping up in different games. This depth and versatility will be crucial against a Seton Hall team that relies heavily on their big men to dominate the paint.

If the Golden Eagles can limit the production of the Pirates' inside players and get contributions from multiple players on offense, they should be able to cover the seven-point spread.

Finally, the Golden Eagles have shown a strong commitment to defense, which will be important in this matchup against a Seton Hall team that has the ability to score in the paint. If the Golden Eagles can control the tempo of the game and make it difficult for the Pirates to get easy looks at the basket, they should be able to come away with the win and cover the spread.

Based on these factors, we predict a final score of 78-70 in favor of the Marquette Golden Eagles.

PICK: Marquette -7 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Marquette 78 - Seton Hall 70

