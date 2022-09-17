Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Oklahoma Sooners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be hosting the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Nebraska had a disappointing 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern last week after their comeback fell short. Oklahoma has yet to be challenged thus far, and they're 2-0 after their 33-3 victory over Kent State last weekend. The Sooners defeated the Cornhuskers 23-16 last year in a game where they were favored by 22 1/2 points. Nebraska held their own in that contest, but so far this year, they've looked shaky.

Nebraska finished 3-9 last season, and while it's unlikely that they'll end up with that record again, they'll need to improve in several areas. Defensively, they allowed Georgia Southern to amass 642 yards of total offense. Keeping in mind the fact that the Cornhuskers were favored by 23 1/2 points and they were the home side, this has to be concerning for their fans. While Nebraska was able to have a solid offensive day themselves, highlighted by quarterback Casey Thompson's 318 yards, it was ultimately the defense that completely collapsed. Oklahoma has a much stronger offense than Georgia Southern, too. Nebraska could be in trouble early on in this one.

Nebraska running back Anthony Grant has been one of the better players in his position this year. He has 428 yards on the ground and five scores, which leads the team. Keep an eye on him as the Cornhuskers look to pull the upset.

Oklahoma's offense is headlined by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has thrown for 529 yards and five TDs so far. The junior transfer has settled in nicely after playing for UCF the past three seasons, but he'll have a tougher opponent on paper this Saturday. Gabriel's main target, receiver Marvin Mims, has excelled this year, tallying 244 receiving yards so far. Look for him to give Nebraska's secondary a ton of problems on Saturday.

The Sooners' defense hasn't been tested that much so far, and through two games, they've allowed one offensive touchdown. Nebraska's offense is capable of putting up a decent amount of points, but expect Oklahoma to be able to handle them in Lincoln.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Oklahoma Sooners Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date & Time: Saturday September 17, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Oklahoma Sooners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oklahoma Sooners -410 -11 (-110) Over 64.5 (-110) Nebraska Cornhuskers +330 +11 (-110) Under 64.5 (-110)

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Oklahoma Sooners Betting Prediction

The under has hit four of the past five matchups. Expect Oklahoma's defense to limit Nebraska's scoring in this one, which should be enough for the total to go under.

Prediction: Under 64.5 (-110)

