Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 7 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday (October 7). Both schools play in the Big Ten, but are regarded as two of the weaker schools in the conference.

Rutgers comes in with a 3-2 record after losing 49-10 against Ohio State. Since winning their opening three contests, the Scarlet Knights have suffered two straight losses, having been the underdogs in both games. Meanwhile, Nebraska improved to 2-3 after a 35-21 win over Indiana in their last game.

Rutgers has never beaten Nebraska in their history and will look to reverse that trend on Friday night.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Nebraska Cornhuskers -3 (-110) Over 49(-110) -150 Rutgers Scarlet Knights +3 (-110) Under 49 (-110) +130

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Match Details

Fixture: Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Date & Time: Friday, October 7, 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Venue: SHI Stadium.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Key Stats

Nebraska's offense will be led by transfer QB Casey Thompson.

Thompson spent the last three years at Texas and has performed decently in his first five games as a Cornhusker. He's totaled 1,265 yards and is averaging a solid 8.8 yards per attempt. His main receiving target, Trey Palmer, has totaled 480 yards, the third-highest mark in the Big Ten.

Rutgers' defense hasn't given up a ton of yards, but they have also been able to boost their stats against a couple of really poor offensive units.

The Scarlet Knights' offense has had more success running the ball, and they feature three main backs. Collectively, they have gained 4.3 yards per attempt, but the last two weeks, the ground game has been poor.

Last week, they couldn't get anything going against Ohio State's defense, but Rutgers should fare better against Nebraska's inconsistent defense. The Cornhuskers have a lot to prove despite holding Indiana to just 67 rushing yards.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Prediction

Last week was the first game of the year that Nebraska covered, and they definitely surpassed expectations in the win. They will now travel to play their first actual road game of the season. The last time they were away from home, they underperformed in a loss to Northwestern.

This game could go either way, but there's no real reason to favor Nebraska away from home since they haven't shown much consistency. Take the home team here and expect them to cover by a field goal on Friday night.

Prediction: Rutgers +3 (-110)

