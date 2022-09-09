New Mexico Lobos vs. Boise State Broncos Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 9 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The New Mexico Lobos will play the Boise State Broncos on Friday. New Mexico won their opening contest 41-0 over Maine, and they'll look to keep that momentum going on Friday. Boise State has to be disappointed after falling 34-17 to Oregon State in a game where they were slight underdogs.

New Mexico was 3-9 last season, but they made a big statement last week, playing a flawless game hosting Maine. In that game, Miles Kendrick threw for two touchdowns and 170 yards. He also threw two picks, but Maine wasn't able to capitalize in the shutout. Defensively, the Lobos impressively held Maine to just 118 yards of total offense, including a measly 22 rushing yards. Boise State was poor in the rush game last year, so New Mexico could stifle them on the ground as well.

Broncos QB Taylen Green amassed 102 yards rushing, but number one running back George Holanin was held to nine yards on 13 attempts. If New Mexico can win this battle on the ground, they could position themselves for the upset.

The Lobos were awful offensively a year ago, but they were able to beat the spread by 35 points last week, surprising everyone. Still, they're big underdogs today despite being at home. New Mexico's 437 yards from last week is likely a total that won't be reached on Friday, but they will go into this one with a lot of confidence in their rushing attack.

New Mexico Lobos vs. Boise State Broncos Betting Prediction

The Broncos turned the ball over five times last week, and they're usually the ones forcing the turnovers. Last year, Boise State ranked 11th best in forcing turnovers. They did manage to notch three in Week 1.

Including last year, Boise State's games have gone under in 10 of their last 11 games. While this is typically due to their solid defense, last week and to end last year it was the Broncos' offense that stuttered. Look for the Lobos to hang around in this one in their home stadium.

Prediction: Boise State Team Total Under 30.5 Points (-125) & New Mexico +17 (-110)

