New Mexico Lobos vs. UNLV Rebels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The UNLV Rebels will play host to the New Mexico Lobos on Friday. Both Mountain West schools will each be playing their second conference matchup of the year. UNLV is now 3-1 after defeating Utah State 34-24 on the road last Saturday. New Mexico got shut out by LSU 38-0 last week, and they're now down to 2-2. The Rebels won last year's head-to-head matchup 31-17 despite being slight underdogs. This time around, they're two-touchdown favorites for tonight's road contest.

New Mexico Lobos vs. UNLV Rebels Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line New Mexico Lobos +13.5 (+100) Over 44 (-110) +460 UNLV Rebels -13.5 (-120) Under 44 (-110) -610

New Mexico Lobos vs. UNLV Rebels Match Details

Fixture: New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels

Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

New Mexico Lobos vs. UNLV Rebels Key Stats

New Mexico's offense has struggled and last week was a prime example of this. They mustered just 88 yards of total offense, and all year the passing game has been unreliable. Senior QB Miles Kendrick has had mixed results, as he is averaging just 6.1 yards per passing attempt with a 57.1% completion rate. He's been held to under 100 yards twice, and his season-high passing yards was 170 in a win over Maine. UNLV's pass defense has been mediocre, but against the run they rank 30th in the nation.

The Rebels' offense has had a lot of success with QB Doug Brumfield under center. Brumfield has 990 yards through the air, eight passing TDs and four rushing TDs. He also has the luxury of handing the ball off to running back Aidan Robbins, who has scored seven scores with his legs and totaled 427 rushing yards. New Mexico's defense was exposed last week, so they'll look to bounce back tonight, but it won't be smooth sailing.

New Mexico Lobos vs. UNLV Rebels Best Picks

The Lobos' offense hasn't been good at all this year, and while they've had some tough defenses to deal with, they have no consistency. The two times this year that they've been two-touchdown underdogs or more, they've put up 14 total points. Expect UNLV to hold this offense to under 15 points tonight.

Pick: New Mexico Team Total Under 14.5 Points (-130)

New Mexico Lobos vs. UNLV Rebels Betting Prediction

UNLV has covered all four of their games this year, and they have also covered four consecutive contests at home. This game will have some added incentive as it's a conference matchup, so expect the Rebels to assert their dominance at home.

Prediction: UNLV -13.5 (-120)

