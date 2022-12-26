New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 26 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

If you are as surprised to see the New Mexico State Aggies and Bowling Green Falcons in the Quick Lane Bowl as we are, it's because it has been quite some time since we have seen either team advance to a Bowl game.

It has been five years since New Mexico State advanced to a bowl game, and even longer for Bowling Green, seven years since they last played in a bowl game. New Mexico State were lucky to make it to a bowl game as their schedule is one of the easiest in the country. Conversely, Bowling Green has played one of the tougher schedules and is battle tested. Which team will end their season on a high note?

New Mexico State Aggies vs. Bowling Green Falcons Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE New Mexico State +3.5 (-115) O 48.5 (-110) +140 Bowling Green -3.5 (-105) U 48.5 (-110) -165

New Mexico State Aggies vs. Bowling Green Falcons Details

Fixture: New Mexico Aggies vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Date and Time: Monday, December 26, 2:30 PM ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

New Mexico State Aggies vs. Bowling Green Falcons Best Pick

If Bowling Green wins this game, it will be because of QB Matt McDonald and their passing game. The Falcons pass for approximately 240 yards per game, so this line is on the money. New Mexico State is vulnerable in the secondary, and the Bowling Green coaching staff knows this and is prepared to take advantage.

The Falcons' vertical passing game will be the storyline in this one. If the Aggies can limit the big plays in the passing game, it could be a long day at the office for Bowling Green. If the Falcons are completing their down-the-field passes at a high clip, this one could get out of hand.

Matt McDonald QB, Bowling Green Falcons, 245.5 Passing Yards: Over

New Mexico State Aggies vs. Bowling Green Falcons Final Prediction

New Mexico State appears propped up heading into the Quick Lane Bowl. The Aggies barely became Bowl eligible with one of the weakest schedules in the country. Two of their victories came against FCS programs. You can make a case that New Mexico State shouldn't be in this bowl game.

Bowling Green has had to fight in a tough MAC conference and appears ready to end their bowl game drought. I'm taking Bowling Green to win this one and pull away in the second half. Take the Falcons and give the points.

Bowling Green Falcons -3.5 (-115) Over 48.5 (-115)

