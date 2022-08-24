New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- August 23 | 2022 WNBA Playoffs

The New York Liberty host the Chicago Sky for Game 3 of the first round on Tuesday. The Liberty came back to win Game 1 but were blown out 100-62 in Game 2. The format for the WNBA first round means that the lower seed gets Game 3 at home, so we'll see how significant that will be in this contest.

The Sky made a huge statement on Saturday, winning by 38 after a shock upset the game prior. Chicago kept their season alive thanks to an offensive onslaught, shooting 51.3% from the field. They also held the Liberty to 33% shooting overall and 15% from deep.

Kahleah Copper led the way for Chicago, dropping 20 points for the second consecutive game. She is listed as questionable for tonight's win-or-go-home game, but it'll be surprising if she doesn't suit up.

The Liberty had no starters in double figures as they suffered a tough loss to the defending champs. Still, New York has to be pleased that they stole one of two games to secure a home game.

The Liberty were 9-9 in their building this year, which isn't great, but they won their final five home contests to end the season. One of these wins came against Chicago in a tight battle, so they'll look to come out on top in the most crucial game.

Candace Parker, Chicago's star player and WNBA legend, had a great all-around game on Saturday. She chipped in with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists in just 23 minutes of action. Her veteran leadership and experience should play a huge role in this one.

On the other side, Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu was held to seven points, so she'll need to try and replicate her Game 1 performance instead. In the opening game of the series, she produced 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and tonight she'll want to show out in front of her home crowd.

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Sky -310 -7 (-110) Over 165 (-110) New York Liberty +245 +7 (-110) Under 165 (-110)

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky Betting Prediction

The Sky were dominant in their last game in Chicago, but expect this game to be a lot tighter. The Liberty showed their resilience in Game 1, and with home court, they should keep the game tight from the tip.

With their talent and experience advantage, the Sky should win, but expect the home team to cover. Also, the Liberty have averaged 84.5 points per game at home this year versus the Sky, so expect the offense to show up this time.

Prediction: Liberty +7 (-110) & Liberty Team Total Over 79.5 (-110)

