New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night. The Liberty blew out the Mercury by 20 points on Sunday, 89-69, to move to 11-18 for the season. The visiting Sparks dropped their third game in a row, coming at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx. L.A. is now 12-17 and clinging to the eighth and final seed. The Sparks are currently 1/2 a game ahead of the Atlanta Dream, but could be tied with them after Tuesday.

The Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu set the franchise record for assists with 16 in the last game to go along with 10 points and eight rebounds. She's been New York's best player all year long, and she's trying her hardest to will her team to a playoff spot. To do that, though, they'll have to knock off the Sparks, who have a 1 1/2 game lead over the Liberty at the moment.

Ionescu's teammate, Natasha Howard, chipped in with 23 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday, bringing her season averages to 15.4 and 7.4, respectively. The Liberty are just 6-9 at home this year, but they're coming off two impressive home wins. After defeating the league-leading Chicago Sky at home previously, New York was able to demolish Phoenix. The Sparks have dropped seven of their last eight against the spread. The home team will hope to continue that trend on Tuesday.

The visiting Sparks have lost six of their past eight, and they've been streaky all year. Right now, they're on a cold streak and they've also failed to cover the spread in five consecutive games following a loss.

Nneka Ogwumike played well in the last game, scoring 23 points in the loss. She's been the Sparks' best player, leading the way with 18.7 points per game and 6.9 rebounds. The Sparks were able to defeat the Liberty at home earlier this year, but it'll be a much tougher task away from home, where they're just 5-9.

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Sparks @ New York Liberty

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 7:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Los Angeles Sparks +5.5 (-110) o165 (-110) +185 New York Liberty -5.5 (-110) u165 (-110) -230

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Betting Prediction

With an impressive home record to boast, The Liberty are expected to continue the trend. The Sparks don't play much defense either, so look for the home team to take advantage of this on Tuesday.

Prediction: Liberty -5.5 (-110)

