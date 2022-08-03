New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 3 | 2022 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty will play the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night. The Liberty blew out the Sparks by 29 points on Tuesday, 102-73, to improve to 12-18 for the season. The Sparks recorded their fourth straight loss, and they are also now 12-18 and in the ninth spot.

The Sparks are currently tied with the Liberty and Atlanta Dream record-wise, but New York holds the tiebreak. If the Liberty can come out on top again on Wednesday, they'll be positioning themselves well for a playoff berth.

Sabrina Ionescu dropped 31 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals in her team's rout of the Sparks. She's been one of the best players in the WNBA this year and continues to add to her breakout campaign. Look for her to have another strong performance in the second half of the back-to-back.

The Sparks' defense had no answer for the Liberty on Tuesday, which has been their glaring weakness all season long. Offensively, besides Brittney Skyes, L.A. was unable to get into a good scoring rhythm and found themselves in a hole that they couldn't dig themselves out of. The Sparks will look to avenge their loss from Tuesday, but with the cold streak they're on, it won't be easy.

L.A. has been bad against the spread following a loss this year, dropping six of their last six in these situations. On the other side, New York has covered all four times out of their previous four when playing on no days of rest. L.A. is also down a few key rotation players, so fatigue could be a factor for the visitors in this one.

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Sparks @ New York Liberty

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 3, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Los Angeles Sparks +6.5 (-105) o162.5 (-110) +215 New York Liberty -6.5 (-115) u162.5 (-110) -270

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Betting Prediction

The Liberty have a good home record, and they should be able to pick back up where they left off on Tuesday. The Sparks' defense has been poor, and being down a few players doesn't help. Back the Liberty to sweep the back-to-back on Wednesday.

Prediction: Liberty -6.5 (-115) & Liberty Team Total Over 84.5 Points (-120)

