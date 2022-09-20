New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 20, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will play the second game of their MLB three-game set today (September 20) at the American Family Field.

The Mets issued a clobbering on the Brewers last night, scoring seven runs on ten hits, which earned them a playoff berth for New York. Nevertheless, the Mets still have plenty to play for, as the National League East is still up for grabs.

Pitching in this one is Carlos Carrasco for the Mets and Aaron Ashby for the Brewers.

Carrasco is another beautiful arm in the Mets' starting roation. Having had moments of greatness this season, it will be interesting to see how New York builds out their rotation come playoff time.

In his second season, Ashby is having another lackluster year. He has an ERA that is closing in on five. With Ashby trending in the wrong direction it's unlikely Milwaukee will welcome him back to the starting rotation next season.

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Monday, September 19; 7:40 pm EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Mets -1.5 (+140) -122 Over 8 (-102) Brewers +1.5 (-170) +104 Under 8 (-120)

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Carlos Carrasco is a strikeout monster. However, the Mets sometimes use him as an opener, so he does not always see the inning necessary to hit his prop.

He recorded at least six strikeouts in his five games, pitching six or more innings. So with his prop sitting at 4.5, it's worth the risk. If he isn't pulled early, he should hit this number with no problem.

Carlos Carrasco Over 4.5 Ks (-138)

Carlos Carrasco is averaging a strikeout an inning this season.

It will be on Aaron Ashby to keep the Met's runs to a minimum. The Brewers have a great bullpen that can hold the Met's bats, but it needs to be a deficit their own offense is able to overcome; if Ashby can manage that, the Brewers will have a chance of winning this game.

New York 1st 5 Innings (-128)

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

Fighting for a playoff spot, the Brewers cannot afford to be swept in this series. With Ashby pitching in this one, they have guaranteed they will not win the series, so they will need to pick up the win tomorrow to get themselves in the playoff hunt.

New York -1.5 (+140)

