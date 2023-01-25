Bronny James Jr. - Analysing Which University Will Recruit LeBron James' Son?

LeBron James Jr. has become one of the most sought-after recruits in college basketball, but attempting to land the son of the greatest player in the history of the NBA may be more work than it is worth.

Since he was in middle school, people have been anticipating the rise of Bronny Jr., and while his stock wasn't high as an underclassman, he has come into his own in his junior and senior years of high school.

He is in his final days of high school, and despite being a top 30 recruit, he has still not committed to a university. Reports have him favoring Oregon, USC, and Ohio State, but he claims he is open to other schools.

So What's the Problem?

An anonymous coach in the ACC spilled the tea on the process of recruiting King Jr.

He claims it's nearly impossible to make contact. Coaches can only call on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but it's the publicist they are calling.

They call the publicist to schedule a time to talk to Bronny's mom, and then from there, maybe, just maybe, they will be able to speak with him.

Where Will He Land?

It's incredibly odd for a senior not to be committed to a school at this point in the year. So it's crazy that the James family claims he hasn't even finalized his choices.

While he is a solid basketball player, many theorize that he is ranked as high as he is simply because of his last name.

It's hard to say if that is true or not because people love to say sons aren't as good as their fathers. Sometimes people are correct, and sometimes you have a son like Stephen Curry.

LeBron James Jr. can go to whatever school he chooses, and recruiting will not go far with him. Coaches are better off praying than recruiting, as he will go to whatever school he wants that his dad approves of, and wherever Bronny goes, he will only be there for a year.

However, if forced to guess a landing spot for the kid, I say he stays close to home and goes to the University of Southern California.

