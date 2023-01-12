Carlos Correa Finally Finds a Landing Spot in Minnesota

After having a large contract fall through with both the Giants and the Mets, Carlos Correa has found a home with the Minnesota Twins.

Carlos Correa was one of the many sought-after shortstops this off-season. He was the last to sign but landed a solid deal with the San Fransisco Giants -- 13 years, $350 million.

All contracts require players to undergo a physical with team doctors, and the Giants found something in his leg they didn't like and voided the deal. He underwent a surgery while in the Astros minor league system that put a plate in his leg, and something about it San Francisco didn't find satisfactory and voided his deal.

This is not something that happens often, but it is not unheard of. Correa returned to a very hot free agent market, and the Mets decided to take a gamble on him, offering a 12-year $315 million deal.

He then saw the Mets doctors, and they, too, decided something in his leg wasn't worth the contract. Unfortunately, due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) in America, the details of his physicals are not released. So for reasons mostly unknown, the shortstop had two mega deals taken away from him.

On the heels of two lost deals, the Minnesota Twins extended an offer, far less than what the Giants and Mets were giving, but Correa knew the deal would go through as Twins' doctors should be aware of his issues as he played on the team last season.

So Correa has now signed a six-year $200 million deal with the Twins, and while it is not nearly as lucrative as the other contracts. Hopefully, at the end of this contract, he can find a six-year, $100 million dollar contract to even things out.

While it's unlikely, as shortstops have the shortest prime of any position of the field -- with the exception of maybe catchers -- Correa won't have too many suitors at the end of this contract. However, given how the first two deals went, he is likely just happy to have a job.

The Twins are hoping they received a $300 million player for $200 millon.

Poll : 0 votes