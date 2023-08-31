DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Grab $200 in Bonus Bets for Signing Up

There is no better time to take advantage of the DraftKings Kentucky promo code than during the pre-launch process.

You can secure $200 in bonus bets before DraftKings goes live in the Bluegrass State.

Latest DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

Legal Kentucky sports betting is fast approaching launch day.

As part of the celebration of the DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky launch, new users who sign up during the pre-launch promotional period will have their account loaded up with $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Notes

The promotional offer is valid from Aug. 28, 2023 and expires on the first date and time that DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in the State of Kentucky.

Must be physically located in Kentucky. Must be 18+ years of age.

New DraftKings Sportsbook customers who successfully sign up will receive $200 issued as eight (8) $25 Bonus Bets on launch day.

Bonus Bets are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn.

Bonus bets must be wagered 1x, and the stake is not included in any returns or winnings.

Bonus Bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being awarded.

Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in KY.

How to Sign Up Using the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

Sign up for a new account by entering your personal information, such as your name, address, birthday, and more. This helps confirm your identity so you can start sports betting in Kentucky.

Sign up for a new account by entering your personal information, such as your name, address, birthday, and more. This helps confirm your identity so you can start sports betting in Kentucky.

Confirm the terms and conditions. Also, be sure to read the terms of your bonus offer to confirm you understand how the bonuses are issued and the limits on the offer.

Geolocation on DraftKings Kentucky app or on the website will confirm you are within the borders of Kentucky and can place a wager.

DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook Bet Types

There are myriad ways to place a wager on your favorite sports, and most sports bettors find a favorite and mostly focus on that.

Moneylines: A moneyline bet is a wager on who will win a game or contest straight up.

Spreads: A spread wager on a game's margin of victory or defeat.

Totals: Also called an over/under bet. It's a bet on the total points scored in a game.

Parlays: A parlay is when you combine multiple events into one bet. Each bet you add to the parlay is called a leg.

Same-Game Parlays: Combining multiple events from the same game into one bet.

Futures: A futures bet is a wager on an event down the road, such as betting on a Super Bowl Winner, MVP, etc.

Prop Bets: Bets on an outcome within a game but not necessarily tied to the result.

What to Bet On Using the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

Futures bets are a great way to find out what you’d like to wager on once betting is officially legal, and what better market to look into than the NFL?

The season-ending Player Awards market is already alive and thriving, and there is plenty to choose from:

Most Valuable Player (Patrick Mahomes @ +600, Joe Burrow @ +750, Josh Allen @ +850)

Defensive Player of the Year (Micah Parsons @ +500, Myles Garrett @ +800, T.J. Watt @ +850)

Offensive Rookie of the Year (Bijan Robinson @ +275, Bryce Young @ +500, Anthony Richardson @ +600)

These are the three most popular bets you could consider using your promo code on, and they give you something to root for all season long, regardless of team alliance.

Live in Kentucky and want to get a head start when Kentucky Sports betting goes live?

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+.