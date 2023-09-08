FanDuel Promo Code: Score $200 to start NFL Season with $5 Bet

The latest FanDuel promo code and welcome offer allows you to score bonus bets for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The Detroit Lions started strong by beating Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Thursday.

You can unlock a staggering $200 in Bonus Bets, plus a generous $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Promo Code - Bet $5, Get $200 on NFL Week 1

The FanDuel promo code gets you $200 in bonus bets. All you have to do is place a $5 wager. Also, you will receive a coupon code to get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

All you have to do is:

Sign up with a FanDuel Sportsbook account to claim the FanDuel promo code.

Make a first-time deposit.

Place your first bet with real money and get up to $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Receive $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket code within 72 hours of the bet placement.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code for September 2023

Register for a new account using your FanDuel app.

New customers will need to make their first deposit.

Place your first wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any live sports market.

Refunds would be issued as non-withdrawable bonus funds that expire in 14 days.

Full NFL schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 season

Here's a look at the remaining games for the first week of the NFL season. You can use the FanDuel promo code offer on any of these games to start the season. Sunday's slate includes:

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Bucs at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Titans at Saints, 1 p.m. ET

49ers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Texans at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Packers at Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

FanDuel Sportsbook Features

Here are some of the great FanDuel Sportsbook features you will enjoy after sign-up:

A sports lover's paradise: FanDuel goes above and beyond with an extensive selection of sports and betting markets. Bet on top-tier leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Premier League, and a whole galaxy of sporting events.

Live Betting excellence: FanDuel Sportsbook redefines live betting, offering an unrivaled experience. Witness the magic unfold as odds, lines, and opportunities evolve in real-time, right before your eyes.

Streaming bliss: Keep your finger on the pulse of the action with FanDuel's live streaming feature. Tune in to select games and events directly within the FanDuel app, ensuring you never miss a thrilling moment.

Master the same-game parlays: FanDuel pioneered the art of the same-game parlay, and now it's your turn to join the excitement. Combine multiple legs from a single game into one electrifying bet, opening the door to incredible wins on any given day.

FanDuel Casino: If the world of online gambling beckons, FanDuel Casino awaits your exploration. Available in select states across the nation, it promises a world of entertainment, chance, and rewards.

FanDuel Sportsbook Betting Options

As you become acquainted with the FanDuel Sportsbook, you'll encounter an exciting array of online sports betting options. FanDuel boasts an extensive selection of sports and bet types that you can put to good use with your FanDuel bonus and wagers.

Here's a glimpse of the most sought-after bet types that FanDuel has to offer:

Moneylines: A moneyline bet is a straightforward wager on the outright winner of a game or contest.

Spreads: With a spread bet, you're predicting the margin of victory or defeat in a game.

Totals (Over/Under): Place your bets on the total points scored in a game, commonly known as an over/under bet.

Parlays: Dive into the excitement of combining multiple events into a single bet, with each component termed a "leg."

Same-Game Parlays: Take it up a notch by uniting various events from the same game into one comprehensive bet.

Futures: Look ahead and place your wagers on events set to unfold in the future, whether it's predicting a Super Bowl winner, MVP, or more.

Prop Bets: Immerse yourself in the details of the game with prop bets, where you bet on specific outcomes within a match, not necessarily tied to the final result.

With the NFL season here, it’s the best time to sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and with $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, how can you wait any longer? Claim your FanDuel promo code right now.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.