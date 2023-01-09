Is Sean McVay's Time in Los Angeles Over?

Sean McVay has been highly successful in Los Angeles. As a head coach, he has brought the Rams to two Super Bowls in six years, and last year, he won them their first Championship since 1999. However, with a bleak outlook in the coming years, McVay may choose the emergency exit route.

Amidst the successes, McVay has had some extreme lows. First, he's one of 16 coaches to lose in the Super Bowl and not make the playoffs the next year. Now, he's one of nine coaches that have won the Super Bowl and not made the postseason the year after.

What's Up With McVay?

This poor season isn't the reason McVay may choose to leave the Rams, but the fact that they're set to have a string of poor seasons no one would want to be a part of.

In an effort to bring these Super Bowl runs to LA, the Rams have mortgaged their future by trading a plethora of their draft picks to bring in the necessary players to complete their Championship runs. With an inability to bring in top young talent to replace some veterans, the Rams may not be relevant for many years.

McVay is only 36 and the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl; however, he has tossed out the idea of retiring several times in the last few years. Given the downturn of his franchise, it's unclear if the coach is done with the game of football or with a franchise that will likely not be in the playoffs for years.

While McVay did sign an extension through 2026 in the off-season, he may not have realized just how terrible things were going to be. He likely thought he would have one or two more years of success before the downturn we are now seeing.

It's unclear what he would choose to do if he departed from the Rams, but a man of his brilliance would have no shortage of options. This is mostly speculation, but one thing if for sure, no coach will be rushing to join the Rams in the next few years.

