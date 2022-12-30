Las Vegas Raiders bench Derek Carr for the rest of the NFL 2022-23 season

Las Vegas Raiders will bench quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the NFL regular season, according to head coach Josh McDaniels. Quarterback Jarret Stidham will start while undrafted rookie free agent Chase Garbers will back him up.

The Raiders reportedly reached an agreement with Carr for him to step away from the team for the remainder of the season to avoid being a distraction. He signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension during the offseason, but can be cut for a $5.625 million salary-cap hit if the move is made within three days of the Super Bowl. His salary next year would be $32.9 million and $7.5 million in 2024 and both would become fully guaranteed if does not become injured and stays with the Raiders on this deal.

This feels like a shift in philosophy in the Raiders brass as this signifies that Carr is not going to be with the team in the future and likely points towards him being released to the free agent market after the season concludes.

Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Raiders decided to go in this direction mainly to keep Carr healthy and keep the options, including a potential trade, available. They also indicated that a return for Carr in 2023 is still on the table as well.

Carr will finish the 2022 season with a 60.8 completion percentage for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and a league-high 14 interceptions. He has spent his entire career with the organization since joining the NFL in the 2014 NFL Draft.

What is the outlook for the remainder of the season for the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders have two more games during the regular season as they are hosting the San Francisco 49ers on January 1 in a Week 17 matchup and then remain home to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on January 8 to wrap up the regular season.

The Raiders are still technically alive for the final AFC Wild Card spot, but would need to win out and have a lot of other factors fall into place in order to make that happen. They struggled out of the gate and blew halftime leads to the point where their 6-9 record currently could have been a lot better. It will be interesting to see what the Raiders future will look like under center.

