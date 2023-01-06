Power/small forward Lauri Markkanen outdid himself in the Utah Jazz's recent clash with the Houston Rockets.

The arguable Jazz team MVP came just shy of 50 points, hitting a new personal best at 49. In doing so, Lauri Markkanen essentially carried the Utah outfit to victory on the offensive end of the court. In the process, he also helped snap the team's grim five-game losing skid prior to their showdown with the Rockets.

Prior to hitting 49, Lauri Markkanen's career best was 38 points, something he's reached twice this season.

Now at 20-21, the Jazz will look to rebuild and resume the winning ways they enjoyed nearer the start of the season. Markkanen has now scored the most points in six consecutive games for the team. For bettors, an eye will need to be kept on the Finnish baller as he's proving to be a difference maker on the court.

Who will Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz face next?

Up next for the Jazz is the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night. The Bulls have had a harder season than the Jazz, but are riding high on a huge upset win at the moment. The Chicago outfit terminated the Brooklyn Nets' impressive 12-game winning streak with a 121-112 victory earlier this week.

Overall, though, the Chicago Bulls have had a troublesome season owing to dissension among the players behind the scenes. Star shooting guard/small forward Zach LaVine in particular has been highlighted as a player lacking chemistry with the rest of the team, particularly with power/small forward DeMar DeRozan.

They're currently 3-3 in their past six games compared to the Utah Jazz's 1-5. In a spot of good news for the Jazz, though, the Bulls will likely be fatigued for their bout as they face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. Considering Lauri Markkanen's commendable work of late and the Jazz getting a day of rest, Utah's chances tomorrow night are looking solid.

